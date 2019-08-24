Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Niagara Falls - Jason Tartick of "The Bachelorette" chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming event in Niagara Falls on Thursday, September 19. He also spoke about being a public figure in the digital age of entertainment. "It will be an intimate event, where we will have a nice dinner, and it's going to be a lot of dialogue. I taught about the pursuit of health, wealth and happiness. It will be about the life-changing circumstances of going on the show, which has changed my health, wealth and happiness," he said. To learn more about this Niagara event, Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I have been in corporate banking for a while now, and I took a detour out of that and I moved to Tennessee. For me, I realized that there are a lot of questions that people have on their pursuit of happiness and staying healthy and finances. Some of the basic things out there that are the most critical are just not taught in the school system and higher education such as interviewing skills, proper diets and working in mortgages." "I will be partnering with a cardiologist, where we will are working on a speaking tour, where we will address some of the basic questions that people need to know on a day-to-day basis," he said. "That's a big focus for me now." For aspiring contestants that wish to go on such shows at The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, he said, "Really contemplate if this is what you want to do. In my 20's, my entire priority was work. I moved four times for work and I got my MBA and that was my only focus. The Bachelorette gave me the opportunity to self-explore and to find happiness." "Also, ask yourselves if you want to open the entirety of your lives to America. Bachelor Nation is becoming a big cornerstone of American pop culture and reality TV," he said. "When you go on that show, you need to be totally ready to open up and to have some idea where you expect to go in the future. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with it." Each day, he is motivated by his desire to wake up in a better position than he went to bed. "If you can take every experience and learn something from your past and not let it repeat itself in the future, it has been a good day," he said. "Every day is a new day and a new challenge," he added. "I have a passion for empowering others and making sure that people have the right skill set and knowledge to go and defend and pursue whatever it is that they want to pursue in today's world," he said. Digital age On being a public figure in this digital age, he acknowledged, "It's a wild world having a platform in the digital age. Everything is so accessible. It is interesting because there is a lot of support but with a lot of support comes a lot of hate." "There are some benefits that come with it: the world of marketing has changed. Social media is a really big component of it. It's interesting to see how brands, TV shows, and companies are going to market. We are in a world where change is constant and it's fun to see how that changes every day," he added. Tartick utilizes technology in his daily routine from start to finish in every aspect, from entertainment to information to news to communication to purchasing. "I use technology in almost every aspect of my life," he said. He revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is called "Restart." Tartick defined the word success as "growth in all forms and matters." "If you are growing, in my opinion, that's a success," he said. "I use technology in almost every aspect of my life," he said. He revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is called "Restart." Tartick defined the word success as "growth in all forms and matters." "If you are growing, in my opinion, that's a success," he said. To learn more about Jason Tartick, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter