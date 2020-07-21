Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Ian Buchanan chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COIVD-19 pandemic. On Friday, July 24, Buchanan will be a part of a virtual GH Fantasy Zoom event for fans, along with veteran actress Finola Hughes Craig Sjodin, ABC Buchanan served as narrator of the film A Mermaid for Christmas is available on Equally fun for Buchanan was to do the series Ladies of the Lake. "The quality of that was great. I love working with them any chance I get. That was my first venture in the digital world," he said. "I really like the process and I enjoyed working with Lilly Melgar. I had a good time doing it with them." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "The digital age wouldn't have been my choice, but it was been interesting. I am busier this time of the year than I was this time last year. It has been very enjoyable." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Right now, you can have a social media following and you can have a career. I think it's really important to do the work, and if you haven't been trained, as soon as you go to work, it's perfect training. Be alert, look around you and people are always willing to help. Don't force yourself to be professional, that comes with experience. Do your best." When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on all of these soap operas over the years, he said with a sweet laugh, "Honestly, I don't know. Sometimes, I was overwhelmed when I was working until 9 p.m. and then at 7 a.m., I had to start all over again the next day. I learned to take it one scene at a time. It's amazing what happens when you measure it up that way." In 1997, Buchanan won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work in The Bold and The Beautiful. "When I won the Emmy Award, I was totally shocked and I was very honored." Buchanan defined the word success as "being able to be in a place where I can afford to be kind and patient." "Success has given me lots of surprises, choices, and lessons. I am very grateful for that," he explained. For his fans, he remarked, "I have been very fortunate to have met wonderful fans from all around the world. Thank you." To learn more about Emmy winner Ian Buchanan, follow him on Buchanan is known for his acting work in such soap operas as General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, as well as the defunct daytime drama series Port Charles and All My Children.On Friday, July 24, Buchanan will be a part of a virtual GH Fantasy Zoom event for fans, along with veteran actress Finola Hughes (General Hospital). 