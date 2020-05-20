Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Hudson West ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. On playing the role of Jake on General Hospital, he said, "It has been amazing. I have been playing him for four years now. I enjoyed working with all of the actors on the show. It has been an incredible experience." He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Jake on General Hospital. "That felt unreal. I was there and I still couldn't believe it. I was nervous, but I felt so honored to be there," he said. Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "Sometimes, watching other actors and I get inspired by them. I really try to learn from them, and I put the effort to pick up all of these clues." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Get used to rejection because there have been some roles that I wanted so badly, and I didn't get them. Eventually, I got used to that since I know there are so many kids competing for the same roles. You have to learn to get used to rejection, I think." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's crazy. My life is different than some kids my age. I've gotten to do so many fun things, and I am still so young. I have already been able to accomplish so many things that some people never get to do." Regarding his proudest professional moments in acting, he said, "The Emmy nomination was huge for me. When people were interviewing me, I felt so happy to be there." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Lockdown." "Life has paused right about now," he said. "Everyone's lives have paused for a little bit." West listed John Travolta, Tom Hanks, Melissa McCarthy, and Ryan Reynolds as his dream acting partners. If he weren't an actor, he responded, "When I get older, maybe I can have a full-time job and I can also do acting as a hobby, but I am not sure yet." West defined the word success as "reaching your goals." "Once you accomplish those goals, then you are successful," he said. He offered the following inspiring message to his fans during the pandemic: "Make sure to stay home, so that we can get back to normal soon. Enjoy your time with your family. Look at the bright and positive side of things: getting to spend quality time with your family." For his fans and supporters, West concluded, "I am so grateful for them supporting me all this time. I wouldn't be where I am without the fans. I am eternally grateful to them." To learn more about actor Hudson West, follow him on He opened up about his experience during the quarantine. "I have been doing pretty good," he admitted.On playing the role of Jake on General Hospital, he said, "It has been amazing. Enjoy your time with your family. Look at the bright and positive side of things: getting to spend quality time with your family."For his fans and supporters, West concluded, "I am so grateful for them supporting me all this time. I wouldn't be where I am without the fans. I am eternally grateful to them."