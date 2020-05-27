Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Graham Sibley chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination in the digital series "Dark/Web" on Amazon Prime. In this Emmy category, he is nominated alongside veteran actress Lin Shaye (EastSiders). "I did a movie with Lin Shaye called Grow House a few years back," he said. "I ran into her at a premiere a little while ago and I got a picture of us together since I am a fan of her work. Lin is super sweet." "I've been an actor for 20 years, and I've been slugging away, making my way. To finally get validated in this way, it feels really great," he said. "On some level, it feels like a stamp of professionalism. It feels like climbing a mountain and getting to the top." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Focus on the work. The work is yourself, and saying 'yes' to everything until you can't." Sibley defined the word success as "feeling confident and strong." "Success is seeing your hard work realized when you know you are doing the best you can, and seeing that flourish," he explained. Dark/Web is available on Amazon Prime by To learn more about Emmy nominated-actor Graham Sibley, check out his Sibley is nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work in Dark/Web, where he played Leland Adler in the episode Rideshare. "That was pretty cool," he admitted. "We were really excited. The show got some love too, with seven Emmy nominations. It's an anthology. Those guys worked hard on it."In this Emmy category, he is nominated alongside veteran actress Lin Shaye (EastSiders). "I did a movie with Lin Shaye called Grow House a few years back," he said. "I ran into her at a premiere a little while ago and I got a picture of us together since I am a fan of her work. Lin is super sweet.""I've been an actor for 20 years, and I've been slugging away, making my way. To finally get validated in this way, it feels really great," he said. "On some level, it feels like a stamp of professionalism. It feels like climbing a mountain and getting to the top."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Focus on the work. The work is yourself, and saying 'yes' to everything until you can't."Sibley defined the word success as "feeling confident and strong." "Success is seeing your hard work realized when you know you are doing the best you can, and seeing that flourish," he explained.Dark/Web is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here . "The show is really cool. It's an anthology show that is about a group of friends that are trying to find their friend and her experience inside the Dark/Web that she is writing about. It is quite interesting," he said.To learn more about Emmy nominated-actor Graham Sibley, check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram More about Graham Sibley, darkweb, Daytime, Emmy, Actor Graham Sibley darkweb Daytime Emmy Actor amazon prime