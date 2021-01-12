Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his acting career, "General Hospital," and his latest projects "The Package" and "The Nanny Murders." "My co-star "Louise Alston was wonderful as a director too. She was very hands-off and she allowed us to be ourselves," he added. "I have nothing but really positive things to say about that little experience." The Package earned a favorable review from McLaughlin opened up about the Lifetime movie Coby Ryan McLaughlin as 'Shiloh' on General Hospital Walt Disney Television, Todd Wawrychuk For McLaughlin, it was a lot of fun to play Shiloh on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. "It's the best thing that you can possibly do as an actor," he said. "It allows you to flex muscles that you never knew you had, it was a hell of an experience. A soap opera is intense, like a bootcamp for actors." "It was wonderful the reaction that character had and how people reacted to him, that was the best part of playing Shiloh," he added. McLaughlin expressed his love and gratitude for his dedicated General Hospital. "The fans were wonderful, they are the most supportive people, they are really lovely," he said. He listed General Hospital as a career-defining moment in his life, as well as playing Chris Jeffries in Parenthood. "Every job is a defining moment because you never know who saw it, or what's going to happen after. It's an interesting career path in that way," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Moving Forward." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "stick with it." "If it's something you have to do, and it's your calling, then go for it," he said. "If you want to do it for the fame or the money, then do something it. Acting is one of those jobs that you never have to quit." Acting is one of those jobs that you never have to quit."

He defined the word success simply as contentment in life.

For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you. I wouldn't have a job without the fans. Their support just blows me away."

To learn more about actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Twitter and Instagram