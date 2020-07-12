Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor and director Felix Solis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his experience in "Ozark" on Netflix playing Omar Navarro, and being a filmmaker in the digital age. Regarding his experience in Ozark, he said, "It's always a pleasure and a relief when you arrive on a set and are immediately welcomed with open arms and a sense of respect. I believe an actor's level of success is based on whether or not they are included in the creative conversation at any given moment. I was asked what I thought about the scenes and the character, which is rare in the world of television. Every single cast member I worked with or met while working was an honest joy, and I'm not arbitrarily saying that. I'd have no bones about being honest and upfront if they weren't." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Any time an actor is given an opportunity to both create and express that creation, whatever format, platform or media used to share this art, must at some point be understood, accepted and appreciated. A streaming service allows the viewer the opportunity to watch what they want, when they want, how they want. There's something to be said about that. And yet as a 48-year old, I always think fondly of the times when I'd have to wait an entire week for the next episode to air." Regarding his plans for 2020 and beyond, Solis said, "I am currently working on the narration of an important PBS documentary about the results of the new immigration and deportation policies in the U.S." On his daily motivations, he said, "To be honest, at the beginning of this pandemic I went into survival mode and thought of nothing other than staying healthy. I have now found myself at a place where the process of finding a new normal is not only in the process but I have chosen to accept it as a challenge that life has thrown us." When asked what it was like to work with Josh Holloway in Colony, he said, "Josh and I had very little interaction during my character's storyline, but I think about Colony fondly because it was the job that brought me to Los Angeles. I was also a fan of the show before working on it. Everyone was great." His advice for young and aspiring actors is as follows: "This question has always been a source of controversy for me in interviews, as I am of the belief that acting cannot be taught in any scholastic education setting. I'm a firm believer that life is the most important instructor for actors." "If we allow ourselves to be open and receptive, observant, and studious, as we move through life, we will amass all the necessary references we need in order to portray a character honestly and truthfully. If one does not have a reference for any given moment in a scene, one must find one in their own experience and use it to make the moment as real as possible," he elaborated. Solis concluded about Ozark on Netflix, "First and foremost, on behalf of the entire cast and crew, we thank you for your loyalty and commitment to our story. We have put forth tremendous effort to provide you with not only a unique and original story but also one that keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout. Secondly, please continue to support arts and television at this time. We could all use a little break from our unfortunate and difficult current reality." Read More: The third season of Ozark earned a glowing review from Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in Season 3 of 'Ozark' Steve Deitl, Netflix In the hit Netflix series Ozark, he is known for his powerful portrayal of crime lord and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro. If one does not have a reference for any given moment in a scene, one must find one in their own experience and use it to make the moment as real as possible," he elaborated.Solis concluded about Ozark on Netflix, "First and foremost, on behalf of the entire cast and crew, we thank you for your loyalty and commitment to our story. We have put forth tremendous effort to provide you with not only a unique and original story but also one that keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout. Secondly, please continue to support arts and television at this time. We could all use a little break from our unfortunate and difficult current reality.": The third season of Ozark earned a glowing review from Digital Journal