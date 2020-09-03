Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new episodes of "The Bay," which have moved to Popstar! TV, and the show's 10th anniversary this month. "It's amazing to be on Popstar! TV since it will bring a whole new set of eyes to the show. They have great viewership on the channel, and hopefully, it will bring many new fans. It's really exciting and a never-ending evolution of The Bay, which keeps evolving with the times," he said. Particularly impressive about The Bay is that it is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. "I can't even believe it has been that long. It feels like yesterday that we just started and we have so much more to grow and to keep evolving. I always ask myself 'what's next?' as to opposed to looking what we did. That is what has kept it so fresh and lively. Gregori J. Martin has done such great work all of these years. We have really developed a family-like relationship on the show. We are always supporting and encouraging each other," he said. Najee De-Tiege and Eric Nelsen in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment Earlier this summer, Kristos Andrews won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," and the powerhouse scene with him, Nelsen, and View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISTOS ANDREWS (@kristos) on Jun 29, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT He had nothing but the kindest remarks about his acting partner on the show, Caleb McKinnon, who is played by Mike C. Manning. "Mike is an incredible guy and actor. He is a very genuine and kind human as well. He is also a huge Superman fan, I told him he is going to play Superman someday," he said. "The scenes Mike and I just filmed are really going to bring The Bay fan-base to their feet. It's going to be good," Nelsen hinted. In his personal life, he revealed that he and his wife, Sainty, had a baby girl, Molly-Morgan. "Our baby turned 11 months old yesterday, and she will be one year old on October 1," he said. "A silver lining in this pandemic is getting to be home with my daughter, and really getting to cherish the first few months of her life. That has been the biggest blessing for sure." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Beautiful Beginnings." Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen Brad Everett Young Nelsen had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen Brad Everett Young He shared that he is a new producer of the To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen, follow him on "Now, we released The Bay on Popstar! TV and we are playing overseas, and there are more countries that want to sign us on. 