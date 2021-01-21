Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Enzo Zelocchi chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career, and he opened up about his award-winning film "My Little Princess." "Experience helps you develop as a man and as a person, and it helps to express yourself to the best extents definitely," he added. Motivations and advice for young and aspiring entertainers Each day, he is motivated by the "voice inside of his heart." "Passion, love, and motivation. To move forward and be really happy. I am striving to reach a comfort zone where I can say that 'I am really happy.' Although I am very hard on myself to enjoy certain moments, I am striving every day to reach my balance and happiness," he said. For young and aspiring entertainers that hope to make it in the industry, he said, "First of all, the entertainment business is a business and you need to treat it like a company. You need to set goals and you need to move forward. Never look back or go backward. Listen to your heart and whatever you do, do it with mastery and make your life a masterpiece. You need to brand and market yourself and learn how to become bulletproof to rejections." "Quality is better than quantity, be aggressive and release quality content on social media, which definitely helps, but the power of your work is extremely important," he added. Enzo Zelocchi Bjoern Kommerell Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Forever Hustling." "It never stops. I am always hustling," he said. "You need to be fully committed because if you don't believe in yourself first don't expect anybody else to believe in you." On life during the quarantine, he said, "Honestly, I've been good. I live in my own bubble anyway. I've been busy with developing projects, traveling, and writing." 'My Little Princess' He opened up about My Little Princess, which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. The film earned a glowing review from "I put so much hard work and sweat in it. I tried to be very spiritual with it, and I wanted it to be authentic. The message in My Little Princess is love, faith, and family and I wanted to project that. I was very blessed since it earned me a lot of awards. Movies are like miracles, especially when they are successful enough to be seen," he said. Bjoern Kommerell Zelocchi spoke about working with master photographer Bjoern Kommerell. "I love that guy," he said. "Bjoern knows how to direct you and he gets me. The quality of his work obviously is way above average. He is top-notch, and one of the best. He has a great heart, he is a loving person and he genuinely cares. He loves to capture random moments and I love how he plays with lights. His amazing talent is being able to capture the 'real you' in the moment. Bjoen is one of a kind." For his fans and supporters, he said, "You surprise me every day, especially when I receive certain fan messages that impress me and move me. I feel really honored and touched in my heart." Zelocchi defined the word success as "be loved, love and have enough money to live a life that I like to live and not worry about future or tomorrow or anything." "To have a comfort zone and to be in peace with yourself. Love is the most important but money always helps," he said. To learn more about actor and filmmaker Enzo Zelocchi, follow him on Enzo Zelocchi Bjoern Kommerell He acknowledged that he feels that he is a better actor, artist, director, and filmmaker at this stage of his life than when he first started. "The more emotions and experiences you live, you become a better actor. Life is such a gift, it gives you so many different shades of happiness and pain. It's such an amazing journey. 