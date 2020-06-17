Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming GH Fantasy Zoom event with Emme Rylan on June 28. Zamprogna is known for playing the character Dante Falconeri on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. "Right now, with everything going on, you miss the crew, the cast, and the producers. It's like another family," he said. He is looking forward to doing the GH Fantasy Zoom event with General Hospital co-star Emme Rylan on Sunday, June 28, which raises money for the NAACP. "That will be cool," he admitted. "I haven't seen Emme in a long time and it will be fun to get on there with General Hospital fans. I think the fans are excited to catch up with us and see what is going on." For more information on this GH Fantasy virtual event, starring Dominic Zamprogna and Emme Rylan, Zamprogna had nothing but the kindest remarks about fellow actor On his career-defining moments, he said, "I learned a lot from Regarding his daily motivations, Zamprogna said, "I've always been a family man and I put my family first. I'm a car guy and a watch guy, but right now, you don't need cars and you don't need watches. You need your health, your family, and your sanity." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "As an actor, you go out for things the same ways you always used to. There are more platforms but it's super competitive too. It's an ever-changing landscape. It's a very competitive and challenging profession, but if you find ways to make it work, you just hope to keep it going." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "never stop." "Some people think it takes luck in this business. Personally, I think it takes hard work and don't stop. If you keep going you will be amazed at what happens," he said. In his spare time, Zamprogna enjoys doing a kid's show ("we've released three episodes so far and we are working on a fourth episode"), as well as taking classes and doing voice-overs. "I am constantly taking classes to continue learning. I am raising my kids and producing a movie as well," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Phase 3." If he were to do any track and field event, he revealed that he would do the 200 meter sprint. "I used to run the 200 meters since I wasn't fast enough for the 100 meters, and I didn't have the distance for the 400 meters," he explained. Zamprogna defined the word success as "growth and hard work leading to steady and fulfilling work." "You want it to fulfill your heart and to satisfy your mind in what you are trying to accomplish," he said. For his loyal fans, he expressed his gratitude. "Thanks for always being there," he said. 