Armenian-American actor, model, and media personality David (Davit) Gharibyan chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career and his future plans. "I am also one of the members of the show's international jury. This summer, my artistic ambitions will take me to the USA for several long-term projects. I have been modeling for the famous Armenian company Sonati that produces luxury bedding and I am going to be participating in the opening of the brand's two showrooms in Glendale and in New York where I will also be implementing other awaited projects," he elaborated. "I sincerely hope that all my plans will become a reality and that nothing will hinder it," he added. On his New Year's resolutions, he said, "In today's ever-changing world, life has become a relentless industrious pursuit where in a single year, people accomplish more than what they could attain in a decade in the past. Modern technologies surprise us with something new every day. On top of this new-age frenzy, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed even greater challenges to the entire humanity: we are compelled to learn how to live side by side while maintaining a necessary social distance from one another, which can often be very isolating." "These very issues are the cornerstone of all my goals- to use modern technologies to mitigate the haunting feeling of loneliness and seclusion that people are facing today and to narrow the gap between the virtual world and the objective reality. I would hate to leak much now, but I believe pleasant surprises are waiting for many people this year," he said. Regarding his daily motivations as an actor and model, he said, "I truly believe that without motivation it would be impossible to accomplish anything worth living for in this life. In contemporary societies, unfortunately, we can observe both the positive and negative extremes of the representation of human motivation. I think everybody would agree with me in this when they attempt a quick gaze into their own lives. It is the collision of these manifestations that shapes an individual’s personality." "As an actor, I am especially interested in those people whose daily life shapes moral characters that, when compounded, later become universal values. My motivation is to headhunt such people and to showcase their characters both in my roles and on social platforms," he said. On being an actor, model, and media personality in the digital age, he said, "Digital technologies are now inextricable parts of the career-building of professional artists and models. And when in the past, the entire burden of demonstrating superb acting skills for the exception portrayal of a character lay on the shoulders of the actor, today, the wide possibilities of the multimedia share this burden and take over many of the inherent artistic requirements." "These days, we are the witness of a distinctive process where the audience dictates how actors should appear before them. This, of course, gives birth to a great deal of controversy for the actor and predetermines their future career. It is indeed one of the principal trials in the life of a true artist," he said. For young and aspiring models and actors, he said, "It is well known that there are leading roles and supporting roles and, as a rule, especially in the beginning of their career, artists are offered many supportive roles and then only occasional leading roles. My advice for the artists playing supportive characters is to create them in a unique and exceptional way and be sure that success will knock on your door very soon." "Discover and decipher the character in each role, present their full essence, find your style, and stay faithful to the virtue of an actor. Remember that you are the role models for all future citizens of your country. In modeling, no one has to be the most beautiful person," he explained. "A model must first be talented," he said. "There is a big difference between a model and a mannequin. The former is a pathway, a means through which the designer's stunning ideas are conveyed. The model is merely an actor but on the podium. And finally, I encourage you to be patient in all that you do." Regarding the proudest professional moments in his career, he responded, "When I won the Mister Fashion Beauty Universal 2014 international competition (there were 111 models from all over the world), I thought that modeling was a breeze. But when I first went to a modeling agency, I realized it was going to be an arduous occupation." "It was the first time that I realized what a responsibility it was to be a true professional: it takes your whole day, your entire life. You have to pay close attention to every detail, you have to look after your body, your appearance, and you certainly have no right to be lazy," he said. "Today, I feel that organizing all of this as a producer is the closest to my heart," he said. "One of my recent projects is 'Sofia Fashion week', which was unfortunately left unaired due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the strained military-political situation in the region." "This entertainment program of which I am the author is dedicated to the International Fashion Festival on one platform 'Sofia Fashion Week' that features famous designers, models, singers, and honorable guests. The viewer gets to enjoy modern fine art, elegant colors and shades, installations, interactive art, intermedia, national costumes, various compositions, as well as different trends and schools of decorative art - street art, tradigital art, underground art, surrealism, futurism, op-art and much more," he said. On his definition of the word success, he said, "It is common knowledge that all successes and achievements are transient- just like human life. But even so, success is the backbone of the motivation of a true devotee of art. It is a double-edged sword that, when untargeted, can fall free and put an end to a professional career." "Success must also be turned into an idea generator. And the gemstone on the crown of success is modesty. But we must not forget what the famous saying imparts – 'False modesty can be worse than arrogance," he added. For his fans and supporters, he said, "First, I am thankful for all my fans and followers whose lives I have the honor to leave my mark on. I bear a great responsibility before them. Responsibility, too, is a key for motivation and a great stimulus for new ideas. I want all of you to surely know that I am one of you and you are all very dear to my heart. I try hard to be more active on social networks reacting not just to your likes but also to your suggestions. Together we are a powerful force, so let us unite our creativity and make our own dreams come true." To learn more about actor, model, and media personality David (Davit) Gharibyan, follow him on David Gharibyan Edgar Melkonyan On his future plans, he said, "Even though we live in challenging times now, I try to hold fast to my motivation and purpose. 