South African dancer Keo Motsepe ("Dancing with the Stars" chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career as a dancer and he shared his biggest motivation in life, love. "I put my mask on, I stay at home, and as soon as everything is cleared, then, hopefully, we will get to some normal," he added. During the pandemic, he shared that he enhanced his cooking skills. "I think I am a good cook. I can make sushi now," he admitted. "If you can make sushi, you can make anything, pretty much." He had great words about working with actress Anne Heche on Dancing with the Stars. "Oh my God. Dancing with Anne was one of the coolest things I have probably ever done in my life," he said. "I am from Johannesburg, South Africa, and I grew up watching Anne on TV. She has a special place in my heart. To say that I have danced with Anne and Jodie Sweetin from Full House is just crazy. It makes me even more humble, grounded, and grateful." Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I get to wake up every morning and say 'thank you' to God. I have my friends and I have my family and I still do what I do. The biggest thing that motivates me each day is love. I strive for love, and everything I do in my life is out of love." For young and aspiring dancers, he encouraged them to persevere. "Never give up on your dreams and what you believe in. Follow your heart, follow your soul, and your instincts. Everything you do, you should do out of love. Also, work your butt off because everything you do in life will come with hard work. That's my message to the upcoming generation who wants to be dancers," he said. Motsepe acknowledged that he has wanted to become a dancer since the age of seven years old. "I never gave up on myself and my dreams. Also, I am still growing, and I am still becoming a better person and a better friend, brother, and son. Everything I have done in my life has shaped me into who I am today and where I am in my life and my career," he said. If he were to do any track and field event, he revealed that he would do the javelin, running, as well as the shot put. "I loved doing track and field back in South Africa, it was so much fun," he said. In his personal life, Motsepe is dating actress On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded with a sweet laugh, "So Many Beautiful Things Right Now." "Beautiful stories and creating an amazing life," he said. Motsepe defined the word success as "striving for love and enjoying those moments, as well as seeing friendships grow and being close with my family." "All of these things will stay with me for the rest of my life, 100 percent, I will leave this world knowing that I experienced these things," he said. For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you for being there with me. I love all my fans, I talk to them on all my social media." 