Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Armenian music star and actress Dalita Avanesian ("Purgatory" series) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her New Year's resolutions for 2021 and future plans. Regarding her inspirations as an actress and artist, she said, "I would say the people I love and also the people who love me, and their everyday support inspires me every single moment, not only as an artist/actress but also as a person, to try to be my best version and achieve the best I can." Dalita Avanesian Milen Manukian She opened up about life during the quarantine. "In my country, Armenia, the quarantine began in mid-February 2020 until today," she said. "I would say the most important stages in my life happened during the quarantine. 2020 was my senior year at the university (besides my acting/singing career, I am also a computer scientist and an engineering student at the American University of Armenia), so I did my capstone presentation online via Zoom and the most awaited graduation was canceled, so I celebrated it at home with my family and with friends online," she explained. "Then, in the fall, my admission for my Master's degree was approved, so I continue with online learning now," she said. "Back in the summer, I even had the opportunity to film a movie, of course by keeping all the necessary rules and cautions for preventing COVID. I am very grateful for all of these opportunities." Dalita Avanesian Milen Manukian Avanesian is looking forward to filming the remainder of Season 2 of Purgatory. "I am more than excited to continue filming it because Season 1 stopped at the most thrilling moment of the story. So the second half is going to be even more fantastic," she said. "I cannot wait to welcome back and see the cast/crew members, because I also miss the great working environment and the overall process. The first season was acclaimed by the audience, so everyone is very impatient to see what’s gonna happen in the second season," she acknowledged. Dalita Avanesian Milen Manukian She revealed that her plans for 2021 include both career and personal growth. "I am most excited to get back and film the Purgatory series, to premiere the movie that I shot back in summer 2020," she said. "I am also excited about the upcoming events in my singing career, as I have received an invitation from a songwriter in Italy to travel there and to work on/record some new music. I hope the pandemic situation will get better around the world and all of us will have the opportunity to travel and get back to our lives," she elaborated. Dalita Avanesian Milen Manukian For her fans and supporters, Avanesian said, "I'm always grateful for their love, attention, and support. They make me feel motivated to continue on big journeys. Cannot wait to share more and new stuff with them." To learn more about Armenian entertainment star Dalita Avanesian, check out her Dalita Avanesian Milen Manukian On her New Year's resolutions, she said, "To keep learning, discovering, working hard, staying positive and creative."Regarding her inspirations as an actress and artist, she said, "I would say the people I love and also the people who love me, and their everyday support inspires me every single moment, not only as an artist/actress but also as a person, to try to be my best version and achieve the best I can."She opened up about life during the quarantine. "In my country, Armenia, the quarantine began in mid-February 2020 until today," she said."I would say the most important stages in my life happened during the quarantine. 2020 was my senior year at the university (besides my acting/singing career, I am also a computer scientist and an engineering student at the American University of Armenia), so I did my capstone presentation online via Zoom and the most awaited graduation was canceled, so I celebrated it at home with my family and with friends online," she explained."Then, in the fall, my admission for my Master's degree was approved, so I continue with online learning now," she said. "Back in the summer, I even had the opportunity to film a movie, of course by keeping all the necessary rules and cautions for preventing COVID. I am very grateful for all of these opportunities."Avanesian is looking forward to filming the remainder of Season 2 of Purgatory. "I am more than excited to continue filming it because Season 1 stopped at the most thrilling moment of the story. So the second half is going to be even more fantastic," she said."I cannot wait to welcome back and see the cast/crew members, because I also miss the great working environment and the overall process. The first season was acclaimed by the audience, so everyone is very impatient to see what’s gonna happen in the second season," she acknowledged.She revealed that her plans for 2021 include both career and personal growth. "I am most excited to get back and film the Purgatory series, to premiere the movie that I shot back in summer 2020," she said."I am also excited about the upcoming events in my singing career, as I have received an invitation from a songwriter in Italy to travel there and to work on/record some new music. I hope the pandemic situation will get better around the world and all of us will have the opportunity to travel and get back to our lives," she elaborated.For her fans and supporters, Avanesian said, "I'm always grateful for their love, attention, and support. They make me feel motivated to continue on big journeys. Cannot wait to share more and new stuff with them."To learn more about Armenian entertainment star Dalita Avanesian, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram More about Dalita Avanesian, Armenian, Purgatory, Actress, Music Dalita Avanesian Armenian Purgatory Actress Music Star