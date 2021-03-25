Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Adriano "Bubba" Almony chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his accomplished career and being a celebrity bodyguard in the digital age. He also spoke about Bodyguards Against Bullying, and "Bubba's Celebrity Basketball Game." Regarding his daily motivations, he responded, "What motivates me each day is the difference I can make in the world and the impact I can have on others. My faith and God are my ultimate hope, motivation, and inspiration." When asked about his proudest professional moments in the field of bodyguarding and security, he said, "These would include providing executive protection services to the 10X Growth Con event in Miami. I was entrusted with overseeing and carrying out the protection of numerous high net worth billionaires, top celebrities in the world, and Grant Cardone, Elena Cardone, and their family." He revealed that his client list has included the following: Grant Cardone, Elena Cardone, Muhammad Ali’s former wife Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, Sabrina Sidoti, Joslyn James, Kendra Lust, Super Bowl 54, Liz Gaspari, 9/11 Memorial Commemoration, NYFW, Corey Woods, Demarjay Smith, Samaya Clark-Gabriel, 10X Growth Con Events, Reazy Renegade, P Diddy’s family, Vinny Guadagnino, world leaders, numerous billionaires, and top attorneys. Bubba serves as the US Chairman for Bodyguards Against Bullying. "It’s a massive blessing," he said. "A special thank you to Mason Haynes the Founder of Bodyguards Against Bullying who is also an international A list Bodyguard. We are a diverse group of brothers and sisters united against bullies, abuse, persecution, and harassment in all its forms. We are a global personal safety and anti-bullying organization. To learn more, check out the website by He shared that " View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bubba’s Celeb Charity 🏀 Game (@bubbascelebgame) For young and aspiring bodyguards, he said, "My advice is to be in this field for the right reasons. Most importantly be the best person, leader, and positive influence you can be every day. Whatever your dream is in life hold onto it protect it and never let it go." Bubba defined the word success as follows: "The word success to me means so much more than just personal accomplishments or accolades." "Success should be defined on your mark and impact on this world and humanity. Who have you inspired, motivated and what have you given back. That’s a truly meaningful fulfilling success," he exclaimed. 