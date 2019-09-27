Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Studio City - Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer chatted with Digital Journal about "The Bay," "Days of Our Lives" and being a part of the upcoming Star Struck fan event on November 8 in Studio City, California. The fourth season of The Bay is available on the streaming service He complimented actress Celeste Fianna for playing Tamara Garrett, his female love interest on the show these days. "Celeste is great to work with," she said. "The Europe trip was a blast. We had a lot of fun there together. The whole crew worked really well together." Beemer revealed that he is in the middle of shooting episodes for the fifth season of The Bay. "That is going to be a lot of fun," he said. "The scripts are really great and we have a great crew again this year." He was nominated for the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Evan Blackwell. While he didn't take home the award, he was thrilled to have been invited to the Emmy party. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Go, go, go." "I am always on the go," he said. He hinted that he will be appearing on Days of Our Lives on NBC in the next few months, reprising his role as Shawn-Douglas Brady. "I did some pretty nice scenes with Kristian [Alfonso]. It is nice to drop back in and see the old family," he said. On November 8, Beemer will be a part of the "YesterDAYS" fan event in Studio City, California, which will feature actors from NBC's Day of Our Lives, past and present. "Fans can expect to see a lot of their favorite Days of Our Lives actors that they haven't been able to see on their TV in a long time," he said. "It's fun to be able to come back and do the fan events." To learn more about this upcoming fan event, check out the official Beemer praised Paul and Keith of Star Struck fan events for doing a wonderful job running his fan club. "Paul and Keith are great. They go above and beyond, that's for sure," he said. On being an actor in this digital age, Beemer said, "It's interesting." "The digital age has its challenges but it's great since it gives you more opportunities to work, and that's what we came out here to do. It gives you some flexibility in the digital world when it comes to the content you want to release and that's kind of nice," he explained. He had nothing but the nicest remarks about being a part of the " To learn more about "Samantha's Friends," check out their Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, he said, "Work your butt off. Stay focused and save your money. There are highs and there are lows. When there are lows, don't get discouraged. For his dedicated fans, Beemer said, "Thank you guys for always supporting me over the years. It has been a pleasure to be able to do things and create pieces of work that you all enjoy and entertain you, and things that make you laugh, cry and cringe." He was nominated for the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Evan Blackwell. While he didn't take home the award, he was thrilled to have been invited to the Emmy party.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Go, go, go." "I am always on the go," he said.He hinted that he will be appearing on Days of Our Lives on NBC in the next few months, reprising his role as Shawn-Douglas Brady. "I did some pretty nice scenes with Kristian [Alfonso]. It is nice to drop back in and see the old family," he said.On November 8, Beemer will be a part of the "YesterDAYS" fan event in Studio City, California, which will feature actors from NBC's Day of Our Lives, past and present. "Fans can expect to see a lot of their favorite Days of Our Lives actors that they haven't been able to see on their TV in a long time," he said. "It's fun to be able to come back and do the fan events." He had nothing but the nicest remarks about being a part of the " Samantha's Friends " fundraiser over the years. "The event is very well put on and it features great actors and it's for a great cause, the Southeastern Guide Dogs . It is run by a great family, and they have some great celebrities to help raise the money and to place the dogs in homes where they are needed," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, he said, "Work your butt off. Stay focused and save your money. There are highs and there are lows. When there are lows, don't get discouraged. You need to keep going and have some money to pull from to keep you afloat and to keep you smiling, as well as to keep supporting yourself. Sometimes, it gets rough, but sometimes it's amazing. That's life." 