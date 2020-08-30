Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Entertainment Chiara and Bianca D'Ambrosio, affectionately known as "The D'Ambrosio Twins" chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "yA" and "The Bay." The girls praised They complimented makeup artist extraordinaire For the On being actresses in the digital age, Chiara said, "It's interesting. There is a lot of new technology and streaming platforms these days. We love every bit of it." For young and aspiring actors, Bianca encouraged them to "always keep working on their craft such as taking acting and improv classes even at a time like this since it will help you in the long run." They also opened up about life during quarantine. "We have been doing okay. We have been trying to catch up on schoolwork and we are trying to stay productive during this time," Chiara said. If they weren't in acting and entertainment, Bianca would love to be a director, and Chiara added that she would like to be a realtor, where she would work in real estate. On the title of the current chapter of their lives, they responded, "Skip to the next chapter." Bianca revealed that she has a new movie coming out called Lady of the Manor, where she plays Becky, and it was directed and written by Justin Long. "Justin and his brother Christian were so great to work with," Bianca said. "My scene was with Melanie Lynskey." They defined the word success as being happy with what they have accomplished in their lives and being content with themselves. If they were given the chance to ever be on The Masked Singer, Bianca shared that she would dress up as a "ladybug" while Chiara would dress up as one of her dogs. The D'Ambrosio Twins concluded, "We are so thankful to the people that have supported us over the years. They are thrilled to be starring in the upcoming digital series yA, which is the spin-off series of The Bay. "It's amazing. I'm so blessed to be playing Regan Sanders, and to be carrying the legacy of The Bay. It's very exciting since it's something new. I can't wait for everybody to see it," Chiara said. "The show is really really good. It has a lot of drama so stay tuned for it," Bianca promised.The girls praised Mike C. Manning for playing their teacher, Mr. Caleb McKinnon, in yA. "Mike is so fun," they said. "We actually worked on a horror film called Slapface with him last year as well. It was lot of fun. Mike is so great to be around and to work with."They complimented makeup artist extraordinaire Noreen Taylor Diani for her exceptional beauty and makeup work. "We love Noreen. She is like our set mom. We enjoyed working with her so much on yA," Bianca said.For the D'Ambrosio Twins , it was "super-fun" to be a part of To the Beat!: Back 2 School , which was co-created by Susan Bernhardt (writer) and Jillian Clare (director). "It was very fun, we filmed it during the summertime so we got to hang out at Universal when things were open. I had an absolute blast," Chiara said. "Susan Bernhardt is so sweet and so amazing and Jillian is incredible as well. They are such a powerful duo and we love them both," Bianca added.On being actresses in the digital age, Chiara said, "It's interesting. There is a lot of new technology and streaming platforms these days. We love every bit of it."For young and aspiring actors, Bianca encouraged them to "always keep working on their craft such as taking acting and improv classes even at a time like this since it will help you in the long run."They also opened up about life during quarantine. "We have been doing okay. We have been trying to catch up on schoolwork and we are trying to stay productive during this time," Chiara said.If they weren't in acting and entertainment, Bianca would love to be a director, and Chiara added that she would like to be a realtor, where she would work in real estate.On the title of the current chapter of their lives, they responded, "Skip to the next chapter."Bianca revealed that she has a new movie coming out called Lady of the Manor, where she plays Becky, and it was directed and written by Justin Long. "Justin and his brother Christian were so great to work with," Bianca said. "My scene was with Melanie Lynskey."They defined the word success as being happy with what they have accomplished in their lives and being content with themselves.If they were given the chance to ever be on The Masked Singer, Bianca shared that she would dress up as a "ladybug" while Chiara would dress up as one of her dogs.The D'Ambrosio Twins concluded, "We are so thankful to the people that have supported us over the years. We hope that everyone enjoys yA and all of our other projects that will be coming out in the future."To learn more about The D'Ambrosio Twins, check out their official website and their Facebook page