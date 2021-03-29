Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss ("Design Star") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the Incredible Egg Challenge, and she spoke about her daily motivations and she shared her definition of success. "This was inspiring," she exclaimed. "I was honored to host the first-ever Incredible Egg Challenge, not only because the prize supports hunger relief, but because I get to soak in all of the creativity from our three talented Challengers. Their egg creations are beautiful and got me excited to find new ways to use eggs in my Easter cooking and decorating. There are endless ways to celebrate with eggs – and The Incredible Egg Challenge is proving it." Each day, she is motivated by her family. "I wake up grateful every day to live this incredible life with them," she said. She serves as the host of "Design Star" on HGTV. This six-episode series features eight gifted designers, renovators, and social media influencers as they compete in intense weekly challenges. "It has been an absolute dream come true. Being the host of this show has been something I have been manifesting into the world for as long as I can remember. I have such a love and passion for design so every single day I stepped on set it filled me up with so much happiness," she said. For young and aspiring entertainers, she encouraged them to be authentic. "Be 100 percent yourselves. It’s important to stand strong as the individual you are and know that your story matters," she said. In 2013, she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Choreography" for her work in Dancing with the Stars. "Choreography and dance are what I’ve been working on my whole life. So, to have my work celebrated and seen by the masses is the most rewarding feeling in the world. I am filled with so much gratitude. And I can only hope to continue this journey of creating. My hope is to bring love and joy into peoples’ homes," she said. On being an entertainer in the digital age, she said, "I absolutely adore and appreciate social media and what it’s done for creators all over the world. It has given us a platform to be able to express and create on a daily basis and, not only that but share it with anyone that wants to see it. I am constantly inspired by my peers and love that I get to do what I love." Regarding her definition of the word success, she concluded, "Waking up every morning excited to live my life. Excited for the challenges, excited for the work, and excited for the fact that I get to do what I love and celebrate the work with my family. " To learn more about Emmy nominee Allison Holker Boss, follow her on Allison Holker Boss Courtesy of the Incredible Egg This Incredible Egg Challeng e brings together the best in baking, cooking, crafting, entertaining , and design. It inspires individuals to think "out of the eggshell," in an effort to display their best egg creations. This three-week-long competition aims to motivate Americans to discover creative new uses of eggs during the Easter season with weekly challenges. These challenges include magnificent desserts, spring-inspired dishes, as well as other Easter decorations."This was inspiring," she exclaimed. "I was honored to host the first-ever Incredible Egg Challenge, not only because the prize supports hunger relief, but because I get to soak in all of the creativity from our three talented Challengers. Their egg creations are beautiful and got me excited to find new ways to use eggs in my Easter cooking and decorating. There are endless ways to celebrate with eggs – and The Incredible Egg Challenge is proving it."Each day, she is motivated by her family. "I wake up grateful every day to live this incredible life with them," she said.She serves as the host of "Design Star" on HGTV. This six-episode series features eight gifted designers, renovators, and social media influencers as they compete in intense weekly challenges. "It has been an absolute dream come true. Being the host of this show has been something I have been manifesting into the world for as long as I can remember. I have such a love and passion for design so every single day I stepped on set it filled me up with so much happiness," she said.For young and aspiring entertainers, she encouraged them to be authentic. "Be 100 percent yourselves. It’s important to stand strong as the individual you are and know that your story matters," she said.In 2013, she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Choreography" for her work in Dancing with the Stars. "Choreography and dance are what I’ve been working on my whole life. So, to have my work celebrated and seen by the masses is the most rewarding feeling in the world. I am filled with so much gratitude. And I can only hope to continue this journey of creating. My hope is to bring love and joy into peoples’ homes," she said.On being an entertainer in the digital age, she said, "I absolutely adore and appreciate social media and what it’s done for creators all over the world. It has given us a platform to be able to express and create on a daily basis and, not only that but share it with anyone that wants to see it. I am constantly inspired by my peers and love that I get to do what I love."Regarding her definition of the word success, she concluded, "Waking up every morning excited to live my life. Excited for the challenges, excited for the work, and excited for the fact that I get to do what I love and celebrate the work with my family. "To learn more about Emmy nominee Allison Holker Boss, follow her on Instagram More about Allison Holker Boss, TV, Dancer, Emmy, Host Allison Holker Boss TV Dancer Emmy Host Hgtv design star