Actor William Mark McCullough chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his acting career, noteworthy film projects, and being an artist in the digital age. For McCullough, Hillbilly Elegy was an "awesome" experience, and he praised the director Ron Howard. "It was the only time where I worked on a big-budget film where they did a month of rehearsals before we shot a single day of film," he said. "It was cool hanging out at this person's house in the country where we filmed. I've been a huge fan of Ron Howard since I was a kid. He is one of the nicest people I have ever met. He was so warm and friendly. It was definitely fun doing Hillbilly Elegy. Glenn Close was just so good." An equally "great" experience was working on Swamp Thing, as well as the World War II movie Alina. "Alina was physically tough and demanding," he said. "It was intense, and my character in Alina was probably the worst human being I've portrayed in a movie. I am very proud of Alina everybody did a good job in it." McCullough acknowledged that he is a huge Marvel Comics (X-Men) fan. "Doing that role in The Gifted was cool because it's a show that my nieces and nephews could watch," he said. "That one was fun, so to play in a Marvel universe felt like a childhood dream." William Mark McCullough Photo by Alexis M. Nelson On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's interesting because it has pros and cons. I am able to connect with people more easily anywhere in the world. There are benefits of social media. The world seems much smaller now. It is so easy to connect and I have friends now all over the world through acting." He listed Kevin Costner and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as his dream acting partners in the entertainment business. "I love Kevin Costner and my favorite actor was Philip Seymour Hoffman. I was so heartbroken when Philip passed away. They are both so damn talented. There are so many amazing actors out there," he admitted. He defined the word success as "Success is a combination of things. When I was younger, I thought success was only about career," he said. "As I matured and grow, success includes a lot of things: career, family, loved ones, my friends, and being able to travel and see the world. I don't connect success with material things. I like to give things to people I care about to help them out and I like to go and experience new things," he added To learn more about actor William Mark McCullough, check out his William Mark McCullough Photo by Alexis M. He is known for his roles in Hillbilly Elegy as an officer, Russ Matney in Sweet Magnolias, Remy Dubois in Swamp Thing, Kobi in L.A.'s Finest, Captain Drauz in the World War II drama Alina, Pete in American Made, and Michael in The Gifted, among others. 