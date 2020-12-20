Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Najee De-Tiege ("Power Rangers Samurai" and "Super Samurai" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Season 6 of the hit digital drama series "The Bay." "I put a lot into those scenes and I studied a lot. I gave them as much as I could. I am happy that Gregori J. Martin was able to put them in his show so fast since the BLM movement just happened this past summer. I feel very honored and I thought it was a good moment to show on camera," he elaborated. He praised co-star Kristos Andrews for being really pleasant and "easy-going." "All of the scenes we've done together have gone pretty well," he admitted. Kristos Andrews and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment De-Tiege also complimented Alicia Leigh Willis on her incredible acting work this season. "It was nice to work with her," he said. "Alicia is definitely photogenic and any time she is on camera, she just literally highlights the scene. I love doing scenes with her, they are so authentic. She is very giving, helpful, and very cool. Alicia is really fun to work with." Alicia Leigh Willis and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment Season 6 of The Bay is available for streaming on His acting work this season earned rave reviews from Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment To learn more about Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment "It was really an honor to tackle the BLM movement storyline this season. I thought it really captured the BLM movement and it is really cool to convey the message in a positive way," he said."I put a lot into those scenes and I studied a lot. I gave them as much as I could. I am happy that Gregori J. Martin was able to put them in his show so fast since the BLM movement just happened this past summer. I feel very honored and I thought it was a good moment to show on camera," he elaborated.He praised co-star Kristos Andrews for being really pleasant and "easy-going." "All of the scenes we've done together have gone pretty well," he admitted.De-Tiege also complimented Alicia Leigh Willis on her incredible acting work this season. "It was nice to work with her," he said. "Alicia is definitely photogenic and any time she is on camera, she just literally highlights the scene. I love doing scenes with her, they are so authentic. She is very giving, helpful, and very cool. Alicia is really fun to work with."Season 6 of The Bay is available for streaming on Popstar! TV . Tune in this week as the two-part season finale kicks off on Tuesday, December 22 at 3 p.m. EST. "These two episodes are going to be big," he foreshadowed.His acting work this season earned rave reviews from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.To learn more about Najee De-Tiege , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Najee DeTiege, Actor, The Bay, Digital, Drama Najee DeTiege Actor The Bay Digital Drama Series