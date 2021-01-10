Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actor, model and Instagram sensation Prasad Romijn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, his love for dogs, and being featured in pop princess Ava Max's "Sweet but Psycho" music video. On his daily motivations, he responded, "You are only on this earth for so long and you really need to live life to the fullest. Try to make the world a better place as much as you can." Romijn noted that he was a part of the upcoming Lionsgate film Swimming With Sharks, which he filmed in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the silver lining that he sees in the pandemic, he said, "It's a hard reset. You need to go through a hard change to blossom as the phoenix does." Prasad Romijn Prasad Romijn Romijn opened up about co-starring as the guy being assaulted in Ava Max's music video for "Sweet but Psycho," which went viral. "It was super funny how that happened," he said. "Ava randomly found me on Instagram, and then the producer messages me and I get on the phone with him. I didn't think anything of it, and I thought nobody would ever see this video, and I forgot about it." "One of my friends saw the video a month and a half later and asks me if I am in it. My friend told me that the music video accumulated over 100 million views, and I was totally surprised. It was a lot of fun. Ava is super cool, and it was a great time. I am really happy for all of her success. She is killing it, and I was happy to have been a part of that," he added. For young and aspiring actors, models, and content creators, he said, "Don't give a f**k about what other people think about you, that's the best advice I ever got. Block out the bad vibes and make sure you enjoy your life and help people, that's the best way to be. Don't worry about the money, it will come if you are talented. There's no formula, just be you." He shared that he has an affinity for dogs and puppies. "I love dogs so much," he said. He also complimented the Peruvian restaurant Prasad Romijn with a puppy Prasad Romijn In swimming, he listed the breaststroke and the backstroke as his personal favorite strokes. "I am a pretty good swimmer. I do them all," he said. When asked which track and field event he would do and why, he said, "I used to do track and field when I was younger. I did the sprints and the relay races. I was the anchor in the relay races." Prasad Romijn Prasad Romijn Romijn defined the word success simply as "enjoying life." "At the end of the day, being happy is all that matters," he said. "You only have one life and you need to live it." He also complimented the Peruvian restaurant Baby Brasa in New York City. 