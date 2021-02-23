Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Charlotte Vega chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the new horror film "Wrong Turn," and she shared her advice for young and aspiring actors. Joining Vega in the Wrong Turn cast include In Wrong Turn, Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends hike the Appalachian Trail but despite warnings to stick to the trail, they decide to stray off course, so they cross into a land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. While they are under siege, Jen and her friends appear to be headed to a point of no return unless Jen's father (Matthew Modine) can reach them in time. "I really loved Jen's character even from the beginning when I first read the scripts," she said. "I felt like Jen was so relatable and real because in the beginning, she is just an average girl." Charlotte Vega and Adain Bradley in 'Wrong Turn' Photo Courtesy of Saban Film On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's crazy. We can all be reunited to enjoy this part again and having a premiere. The main thing for us is getting the film out there. As an actor and as a director, you want it to be seen. We are happy that it's out now and that people can watch it." She shared that she has been quarantining in Barcelona, Spain, which is where she grew up. "We've been in lockdown for quite some time," she said. "I am here with my dog, my family, and my friends." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Don't pay any attention to rejections because you are going to get a lot of them. That's okay, we all do. Believe in yourself and surround yourself with people that believe in you, and support you. I can only give advice that I try to give myself each day." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "Dog walks." "That's pretty much what I am doing these days, walking my dog," she said. She listed Dame Emma Thompson as her dream acting partner in the entertainment business, among many others. "There are so many on the list that I would like to work with," she said. "You are always learning something from everyone even from the actors that aren't well-known. It's always a really fun experience." Vega defined the word success as "being content in where I am in my life, having love in my life, and lots of pets (cats and dogs), and being able to do what I love for a living." She concluded about Wrong Turn, "It is pretty mad. If you are a fan of the originals or if you never watched the originals, this is very different since it's more of a reimagining than a remake. It's a great way to escape COVID and quarantine." To learn more about actress Charlotte Vega, check out her Charlotte Vega and Matthew Modine in 'Wrong Turn' Saban Films The film is directed by Mike P. Nelson and written by Alan B. McElroy. It was released today, on February 23, via Saban Films, and it is available On-Demand, digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. "Wrong Turn was crazy and wonderful, and it was one of the best experiences I've ever had," she said.Joining Vega in the Wrong Turn cast include Adain Bradley (The Bold and The Beautiful alum), Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, and Emmy nominee Matthew Modine. "Everyone was amazing," she said. "Adain was lovely, we had so many scenes together and we had so much fun on and off the set. Matthew is amazing, he is a bit of a legend. 