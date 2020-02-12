By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 12, it was announced that actor Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith are off contract from the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives." They will be filming their final scenes together this week, and their final airdate together is slated for mid-September. Massey holds three Emmy Awards (for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series) to his credit, and Smith is the recipient of one Emmy Award in the same category as Massey. "Wish it wasn't coming to an end, but I will be forever grateful to everyone who went on this journey with us," Massey told his fans and followers via a "I will miss Salem so much," Smith exclaimed via a social media post. He went on to thank everybody for "all the incredible love and support" over the years. "I really feel we told a love story that will live on forever," he remarked. Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC This past December, Massey and Smith received praise for their incredible acting performances from In other Freddie Smith news, as Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) revealed the disappointing news to fans and followers via a vlog post that both he and Chandler Massey (Will Horton) have been released from their contracts from Days of Our Lives on NBC. They were a part of the same-sex super couple that was affectionately known as "Wilson."They will be filming their final scenes together this week, and their final airdate together is slated for mid-September.Massey holds three Emmy Awards (for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series) to his credit, and Smith is the recipient of one Emmy Award in the same category as Massey."Wish it wasn't coming to an end, but I will be forever grateful to everyone who went on this journey with us," Massey told his fans and followers via a tweet "I will miss Salem so much," Smith exclaimed via a social media post. He went on to thank everybody for "all the incredible love and support" over the years. "I really feel we told a love story that will live on forever," he remarked.This past December, Massey and Smith received praise for their incredible acting performances from Digital Journal In other Freddie Smith news, as Digital Journal reported , the actor gave his fans and viewers a virtual tour of the Days of Our Lives set. More about chandler massey, Freddie Smith, days of our lives chandler massey Freddie Smith days of our lives