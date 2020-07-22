View this post on Instagram

Working is so much more fun when you get to do it with friends.... New episode out today! #TheLastBlastReunion #TheDoolApp #DaysOfOurLives #20years #friends #Chloe #Phillip #beer #WhatIsHappeningHere? #ChadwickUrAlmostHandsome 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🤷🏻‍♀️ @teressaliane @chadwickhopson @lindsayhollister @marth27 @brandonbeemer @aaronjvanwagner