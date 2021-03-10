Email
article imageChad Brannon checks back into 'General Hospital' on ABC

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Chad Brannon is headed back to Port Charles. He is reprising his role as Zander Smith in "General Hospital." Digital Journal has the scoop.
In a post on social media, Brannon revealed that it is "fun to be back in my old stomping grounds," referring to The Prospect Studios, where General Hospital is filmed.
Brannon shared that he had a wonderful time working with Emmy nominee William Lipton, who plays his son Cameron. He praised Lipton for being a "kind and talented guy" and noted that "his future is bright." He expressed that he is "proud" of his "son."
Chad Brannon
Chad Brannon
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
To learn more about Chad Brannon, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.
