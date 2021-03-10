In a post on social media, Brannon revealed that it is "fun to be back in my old stomping grounds," referring to The Prospect Studios, where General Hospital
is filmed.
Brannon shared that he had a wonderful time working with Emmy nominee William Lipton, who plays his son Cameron. He praised Lipton for being a "kind and talented guy" and noted that "his future is bright." He expressed that he is "proud" of his "son."
Chad Brannon
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
To learn more about Chad Brannon, check out his IMDb page
and follow him on Instagram
.
Instagram