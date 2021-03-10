By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Chad Brannon is headed back to Port Charles. He is reprising his role as Zander Smith in "General Hospital." Digital Journal has the scoop. Brannon shared that he had a wonderful time working with Emmy nominee William Lipton, who plays his son Cameron. He praised Lipton for being a "kind and talented guy" and noted that "his future is bright." He expressed that he is "proud" of his "son." Chad Brannon Photo by Bjoern Kommerell To learn more about Chad Brannon, check out his Instagram In a post on social media, Brannon revealed that it is "fun to be back in my old stomping grounds," referring to The Prospect Studios, where General Hospital is filmed.Brannon shared that he had a wonderful time working with Emmy nominee William Lipton, who plays his son Cameron. He praised Lipton for being a "kind and talented guy" and noted that "his future is bright." He expressed that he is "proud" of his "son."To learn more about Chad Brannon, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram chadbrannon) More about Chad Brannon, Emmy, Actor, General hospital Chad Brannon Emmy Actor General hospital