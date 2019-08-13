Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Celia Au chatted with Digital Journal about being on the action series "Wu Assassins" on Netflix, and being an actress in this digital age. In Wu Assassins, Au stars alongside Kathryn Winnick, Iko Uwais, Byron Mann, Lewis Tan and Tommy Flannagan. It is set in San Francisco's Chinatown, and the series blends martial arts, drama, and supernatural elements. "I am on the show with one of my best friends, so that was amazing to start with," she said. "Everyone in the cast became a big family. We call ourselves the #WuFam, when we are tweeting," she added. "We cook dinner, have people over and explore town all the time." She complimented her co-star This summer, Au can also be seen in AMC's and Paul Giamatti's dramedy series, Lodge 49. The second season of this series is set to premiere on August 12. On the film side, she stars as Nina Wong in the indie drama, In A New York Minute that has been making the festival circuit, with its world premiere at the 2019 Newport Beach Film Festival and screening at the 2019 Soho Film Festival where it won "Best Feature Film." She was born in Hong Kong, China, and raised in New York City. She had spent her childhood in her parents' video rental store where the stories and visions of international filmmakers sparked her passion for cinema. Au earned her Bachelor's degree from Baruch College in Manhattan and when she graduated, she worked as a graphic designer at her alma mater while also pursuing an acting career. On being an actress in this digital age, she said, "It is really interesting. People from all over the world can watch a series like Wu Assassins, all at the same time. I have family and friends in Taiwan, the UK, Hong Kong, and France and they are all watching it at the same time." "Our show has three different types of Chinese subtitles, including simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and Cantonese subtitles. In the Cantonese language, there is a lot of slang that doesn't translate into written words. When they are writing it, it's in traditional Chinese but when you are speaking, it's in slang. Now there is a Cantonese subtitle where they can incorporate the slangs in the writing," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to persevere. "Never give up. Stay humble and be a good person. I believe in what goes around comes around. Being a good person is one of the most important things. Work on your craft and believe in yourself," she said. "The perfect example is this cast, where everyone is a good person." Au listed acting queen Meryl Streep as her dream acting partner. "I love Meryl Streep. She is amazing. I remember watching The Devil Wears Prada and I wanted to be her," she admitted. "Also, I grew up watching Tom Hanks and I love him." I hope that you are watching and telling all your friends about it since we need your support to get a season two," she told her fans and viewers.To learn more about actress Celia Au, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram