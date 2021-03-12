Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing double roles on "Days of Our Lives," and she opened up about several upcoming fan events in 2021.
These days, she is tackling double duty on Days of Our Lives playing both Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks. "That has been insane," she said with a sweet laugh. "It's fun but insanity jumping from role to role. It's absolutely crazy but a lot of fun. Each character is very specific with their own special qualities shining through. It's always a pleasure to be able to play something different."
On March 21, 2021, she will be a part of a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment, along with fellow actor Eric Martsolf, where she will be dressed as the character Susan Banks. To learn more about that upcoming fan event, click here. "I am excited since I haven't done a fan event as Susan, this should be interesting," she said with a sweet laugh.
Haiduk is an actress that is consistently praised by her peers on the NBC daytime drama, especially Martsolf and Robert Scott Wilson, who hailed her as an "absolute rockstar and a breath of fresh air" (especially for playing Susan Banks lately). "I love everybody on that show, the cast and crew are wonderful. It's fun to go out and go for it," she said. "Rob is a rockstar too and he is delightful to work with."
This past November, she was thrilled to have been a part of a Zoom event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. A portion of the proceeds went to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. "That was lovely. I had a good time. It's always a pleasure to do these events," she said.
Regarding the greatest lesson that the acting profession has ever taught her, she said, "Hang in there and have stamina." "The biggest thing that I've learned over the years is that it has its ups and downs. You need to hang in there. Don't give up when it's not coming your way right away. Have patience."
On May 15 and 16, 2021, she is looking forward to being a part of the "Samantha's Friends" benefit fundraiser in Florida. It benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs. "I am looking forward to being there and celebrating with the fans," she said.
She also opened up about doing dance videos on Instagram with Dishin Days host Tony Moore. "We have so much fun," she admitted. "I danced for 17 years, I was competitive so it's fun and Tony is a dancer too."
During the quarantine, she shared that she has been doing a lot of yard cleaning, gardening, and organization. "These are not new skills, but it was the time to take everything apart and put it back together again," she said. "I was blessed to start working again in September so that was really good. I can't complain."
To learn more about veteran actress Stacy Haiduk, follow her on Instagram.