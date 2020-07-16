Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. She spoke about "Days of Our Lives" and her "While We Were Waiting" podcast. "I have also worked a little bit on my backyard, so I am proud of that. I am getting a little too domestic for my taste," she said with a sweet laugh. She was thrilled to be a part of the Days of Our Lives digital drama series, "Last Blast Reunion." "It was awesome. It felt like a trip down memory lane. It was definitely a real reunion so that was great," she said. "It was a fun little thing and a nod to history, and a great chance for us to catch up with each other so that was fun." For Madison, it was great to reunite with co-star Brandon Beemer, so she acknowledged that both of them stay in touch with each other. "Brandon is wonderful and I am always happy to see him," she said. Martha Madison and Olivia Rose Keegan Brad Everett Young She was also excited for her on-screen daughter, Olivia Rose Keegan (who plays Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives) for winning the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series." "I was so proud of her. I was with her on her first day when she was only 14 years old. Watching her grow, bloom and blossom into this powerhouse actress was wonderful. I knew right away that she was a star, and I am not surprised by her success," she said. Madison was happy to be back on the show Days of Our Lives recently working with Beemer and Keegan. "A lot of our newer episodes will start airing next week," she hinted. "Our plan is to continue for the foreseeable future, so hopefully there will be more Shawn and Belle stories to tell in the months to come." She opened up about her new podcast, " On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Finding the peace." "There is a lot of fear and craziness buzzing around but, in general, the stillness in my life, with my family, has been very nice and I feel very grounded," she said. This September, the digital drama series The Bay will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and she was a part of that series since it began, where she played the role of Marly Nelson-Foster. "Wow. Has it been 10 years already? That's crazy. We shot some of the very first scenes of that in our restaurant and I made some really wonderful relationships from that show," she said. Martha Madison Brad Everett Young She spoke highly about Brad Everett Young's Madison also had kind words about Sammy and Alice Bozza of "Samantha's Friends" and all the work they do for the "I am always so grateful to the fans," she said expressing her appreciation towards them. "I've loved making some really wonderful relationships with people over the years. The fans are responsible for a lot of the success that we have experienced in our careers too." She concluded by defining the word success as "finding balance in your life so that you can enjoy every moment that is happening." To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison, follow her on "I live in Dallas, Texas now, so I have some room to move around," she said. "That has been good. During this pandemic, I have been doing a lot of home workouts, so I am lucky that my sister is a trainer and I have been doing a lot of Zoom crossfit workouts.""I have also worked a little bit on my backyard, so I am proud of that. He's a great photographer," she said.Madison also had kind words about Sammy and Alice Bozza of "Samantha's Friends" and all the work they do for the Southern Guide Dogs in Florida. "I love them. They have been a part of my circle of people for a long time," she said."I am always so grateful to the fans," she said expressing her appreciation towards them. "I've loved making some really wonderful relationships with people over the years. The fans are responsible for a lot of the success that we have experienced in our careers too."She concluded by defining the word success as "finding balance in your life so that you can enjoy every moment that is happening."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Martha Madison, follow her on Instagram