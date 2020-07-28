Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined duing the COVID-19 pandemic. During this COVID-19 pandemic, Miller has sharpened her cooking skills, and has made some homemade pasta, as well as some gardening with her plants, and she has done some reading. "I did pick up my guitar a little bit in the first half of the pandemic. I wasn't writing anything, I was just playing some covers, but that was fun. I started to get the calluses back on my fingers again," she said with a sweet laugh. Most recently, she was a part of a Days of Our Lives Zoom fan event, organized by "Eric Martsolf is such an awesome dude. Whenever he goes to any event, you also want to be a member of that event as well. Don't be afraid to seek out connections with people," she said. "I am so grateful to the fans. My career doesn't exist without them to a very large degree. They make what I do more meaningful. I have the best fans, they are so supportive and so generous," she concluded. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress "Quarantine has been okay," she said. "There are periods of time where the downtime can be nice. Then, I miss people and I miss my friends. It has had some periods of darkness and it has had some positives as well."During this COVID-19 pandemic, Miller has sharpened her cooking skills, and has made some homemade pasta, as well as some gardening with her plants, and she has done some reading. "I did pick up my guitar a little bit in the first half of the pandemic. I wasn't writing anything, I was just playing some covers, but that was fun. I started to get the calluses back on my fingers again," she said with a sweet laugh.Most recently, she was a part of a Days of Our Lives Zoom fan event, organized by Star Image Entertainment , along with actors Billy Flynn and Eric Martsolf, where the proceeds went towards the Canadian nonprofit organization, Cedars CanSupport . "Penny MacGregor of Star Image Entertainment is so sweet. This was the first time I ever really interacted with her," she said. "I really enjoyed this event, it's a great way to connect with our fans, and it is for a good purpose.""Eric Martsolf is such an awesome dude. Whenever he goes to any event, you also want to be a member of that event as well. He does all the heavy lifting and he is a party wherever he goes. He is so entertaining," she said.Miller had nothing but the kindest words for her luminous onscreen acting partner Billy Flynn . "Oh my goodness. Billy is the best. He's the best as a co-worker and a scene partner, and over time, Billy and I have become really good friends. He always keeps me on my toes for sure. I always love working with him," she said.She is thrilled to be reprising the role of Abigail on Days of Our Lives . "I am really looking forward into getting back on the show," she said. "I really love my job and I love what I do being an actor and a creative person, and connecting with people in that way. I am super excited."For her portrayal of Abigail on the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives, she has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." "Pinch me. My goodness," she said. "It was definitely a task to do the Dissociative identity disorder (DID) storyline," she admitted.This December, Miller will be a part of the Star Struck Fan Event at Clearwater Beach in Florida, along with such actors as Eric Martsolf, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Billy Flynn, and Brandon Barash. "I am super excited. I love Paul and Keith and the events that they do because they are super intimate. Plus, who doesn't want to go to Florida in the middle of December," she said. "I love when fans discuss storylines with us and when they share why they are important to them, and what their interpretations are."Miller is also pleased to have booked a movie role in Anywhere, America. "I am excited to work on that project. It will be a very profound piece," she hinted.She defined the word success as "doing work that is done in good quality that is challenging me on a day-to-day basis with people that I really love to work with, and enjoy telling stories with." "Success is not so much about money or recognition, it is definitely about the work that I am doing and who I am doing it with," she said.For her fans and supporters, Miller offered the following inspiring words for them during the pandemic. "Just keep going. Don't be afraid to seek out connections with people," she said."I am so grateful to the fans. My career doesn't exist without them to a very large degree. They make what I do more meaningful. I have the best fans, they are so supportive and so generous," she concluded.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller , follow her on Twitter Instagram , and check out her IMBb page