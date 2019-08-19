Special By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Entertainment Tarrytown - Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati chatted with Digital Journal about her seven-year anniversary on "General Hospital." She opened up about being a part of "Teal's Got Talent," and the upcoming General Hospital Fantasy event in Tarrytown, New York. "I've had the honor and pleasure to work with so many wonderful actors, many who have come and gone during my tenure, and have had many exciting storylines and lots of fun singing and doing comedy, along with the dramatic soap work. I love the variety, I love all of it," she exclaimed. "I am so grateful that the two-day role blossomed into this beautiful experience, and gratefully continues on. I never take one day on General Hospital for granted. It's a role that keeps on giving and the fans keep on giving, which makes it amazing and gratifying work," Gati said. This past May, Gati was a part of "Teal's Got Talent" at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia as part of the "And the amazing people involved, the survivors and the supportive and generous fans, was such a humbling and touching experience. All of us General Hospital actors were proud to be able to contribute in some small way to help raise money for such an important and worthy charity," she added. On October 20, Gati will be a part of the "General Hospital Fantasy" event in Tarrytown in New York, along with her fellow male co-stars "There will be stories and questions answered with no spoilers. You meet us in person, and we get to meet you all who have us in your living rooms every day. That's the beauty of these fan events. We get to talk to you, wonderful fans, who have been watching General Hospital for years," she elaborated. I should've listened, but I didn't."When asked what the title of the current chapter of her life is, she responded, "Enjoy your moments and be grateful."For her fans and supporters, Gati concluded, "Thank you for all the amazing support, kind comments and feedback. It all touches my heart and gives me the joy to continue."To learn more about acclaimed actress Kathleen Gati , follow her on Twitter and on Instagram