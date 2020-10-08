Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On October 8, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with host James Lott Junior about his latest endeavors with JLJ Media, which include audio dramas. He shared that they have over 30 shows with such eclectic topics as Star Wars to left-handedness to insurance. James Lott Junior Doug Frerichs "We are now venturing into audio dramas after our very successful audio soap Forever and a Day," he remarked. "Coming this Christmas is Mistletoe Road for starters." He exclaimed that he feels very blessed that people are able to watch and listen to his content. "Come over to JLJ Media on any of the audio platforms or YouTube and you will be pleasantly surprised," James Lott Junior told his viewers and fans. To learn more about the media company LJL Media, check them out on Instagram "This summer two prominent online networks stopped doing shows , so I decided to step up and become a network for diverse entertainment," he said.He shared that they have over 30 shows with such eclectic topics as Star Wars to left-handedness to insurance."We are now venturing into audio dramas after our very successful audio soap Forever and a Day," he remarked. "Coming this Christmas is Mistletoe Road for starters."He exclaimed that he feels very blessed that people are able to watch and listen to his content."Come over to JLJ Media on any of the audio platforms or YouTube and you will be pleasantly surprised," James Lott Junior told his viewers and fans.To learn more about the media company LJL Media, check them out on Instagram faadpodcast @daytimetoday @iiabcal @andrew_mcilwean @yoniconfessionz @boldandbeautifuluniverse #girlfriends #gh @jljmedia #podcasts #webseries #digitalnetwork #digitalcontent #jameslottjr #jljmedia #producer A post shared by JLJ Media (@jljmedia) on Oct 2, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT More about James Lott Junior, JLJ Media, Host, Drama, Audio James Lott Junior JLJ Media Host Drama Audio