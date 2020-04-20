Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf (Brady Black on "Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal about several upcoming fan and benefit events, podcast series, and staying safe during this pandemic. Actor Eric Martsolf and Sammy Bozza Sammy Bozza He shared that he was honored to be a part of During this pandemic, he acknowledged that people are enjoying their daytime dramas. "If you are stuck at home, why not watch the soap operas," he said with a sweet laugh. "I've always thought of a soap opera as a team sport as well. We don't have singled out stars, to me, it has always been a cast effort, and it's hard not to have a team around. We will get through it together." Martsolf also had nothing but the kindest remarks about Penny MacGregor and He praised the healthcare workers and all of the people on the frontlines for all they are doing to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Nurses are amazing. They are all superheroes," he said. The Emmy award-winning actor encouraged people to stay hopeful during these trying times. "Don't look at this as a downtime, look at this as a productive time. There are beautiful things that can be done and accomplished at home during this time. Play Monopoly if you have to. I am having some great conversations with my family lately," he said. "The world has hit a reset button in a way. The environmental changes that are happening, as a result of people not being out there, is just amazing. On a more responsible side, I hope that people would listen to their leaders and stay in when they need to stay in. This is a time to be selfless," he elaborated. Earlier this month, his twin boys, This past February, Martsolf was a part of a Star Struck fan event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he appeared alongside such actors as When asked which track and field event he would do, he responded, "In high school, I was on the track team, and I did the high jump, long jump and the shot put. If I had to do it now, I would love to do pole vaulting. That looks scary, but fun. I can also see myself throwing the javelin. That would be fun." He also opened up about his podcast, " Martsolf defined the word success as "being able to wake up every morning unassisted." "That's always important," he said. "If the sun rises and you have your health, you are achieving success. If you don't have health, you don't have much." For more information on Emmy award-winning actor Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends' Sammy Bozza Martsolf is excited about the 2020 "Samantha's Friends" benefit, which has been rescheduled for September 19 and 20, at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida. This event benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs , and it will be celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year. "I have been with Samantha's Friends for 11 years now," he said. "It is the feel-good event of the year. You get a chance to mingle with great actors from these shows, but you get your heartstrings pulled as well. The sentiment in the room that day is off the charts. Sammy Bozza's generosity is only exceeded by her strength. She is such an example of perseverance. When I leave that event, my soul is so nourished: to see all the kindness, all the stories and all the beauty that goes into that event."He shared that he was honored to be a part of Daytime Cares video montage. "That's always important," he said. "If the sun rises and you have your health, you are achieving success. If you don't have health, you don't have much."