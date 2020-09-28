Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Entertainment Multifaceted entertainer Edward Quinn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, which include "The Oval," "One Day at a Time," and music. He will also recur as Max Ferraro on the fourth season of the comedy series One Day at a Time, which kicks off on October 12. "Isn't Rita Moreno the best?" he exclaimed. "This show is so special since it refuses to die. If you are a fan of the show you must watch it on CBS. Everybody wants One Day at a Time to keep going." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Quinn (@edwardquinn) on Aug 11, 2020 at 8:04am PDT Quinn spent time as a musician and studied with instrumental rock guitarist Joe Satriani. He will be recording new music with his hard rock band Super EQ. "Right now, I am actually recording old Mad Theory music," he said. "I've always played music, music is harder than acting. The music business is quite hard." He has also spent time modeling across the world including Paris, Milan and Barcelona. His other acting credits include True Blood, Eureka, 2 Broke Girls, and Mistresses. "I loved 2 Broke Girls because there was so much pressure, it was a big network show, the audience was massive," he said. Edward Quinn Brad Everett Young Quinn was a part of Brad Everett Young's " He is also a part of the new film in the American Pie franchise, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, which will be released on VOD on October 6. "It is so funny," he foreshadowed. "It's a great version of what it promises it be: a raunchy teen comedy. The cast is so good. It's more mature audiences." Edward Quinn Jeff Forney He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with his family. "I like an active lifestyle," he admitted. "If I am not working, I am snowboarding, fishing, or surfing. I am always doing things and that helps keep me young and in shape." To learn more about Edward Quinn Brad Everett Young He appears in the second season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, where he plays the role of the president, Hunter Franklin, in this show. "It was the No. 1 new show on cable," he admitted. "Season 2 is on track to be released in the near future. I couldn't be more grateful to be a part of it."He will also recur as Max Ferraro on the fourth season of the comedy series One Day at a Time, which kicks off on October 12. "Isn't Rita Moreno the best?" he exclaimed. "This show is so special since it refuses to die. If you are a fan of the show you must watch it on CBS. Everybody wants One Day at a Time to keep going."Quinn spent time as a musician and studied with instrumental rock guitarist Joe Satriani. He will be recording new music with his hard rock band Super EQ. "Right now, I am actually recording old Mad Theory music," he said. "I've always played music, music is harder than acting. The music business is quite hard."He has also spent time modeling across the world including Paris, Milan and Barcelona. His other acting credits include True Blood, Eureka, 2 Broke Girls, and Mistresses. "I loved 2 Broke Girls because there was so much pressure, it was a big network show, the audience was massive," he said.Quinn was a part of Brad Everett Young's " Dream Loud " campaign, which helps raise awareness to help encourage the school system to retain the art and music programs instead of letting them go. "I really love Brad's photo shoots. He is just the best, he has great energy and he is so creative. Brad does such a great job and he is such a sweetheart. I want to shoot some more with him," he said.He is also a part of the new film in the American Pie franchise, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, which will be released on VOD on October 6. "It is so funny," he foreshadowed. "It's a great version of what it promises it be: a raunchy teen comedy. The cast is so good. It's more mature audiences."He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with his family. "I like an active lifestyle," he admitted. "If I am not working, I am snowboarding, fishing, or surfing. I am always doing things and that helps keep me young and in shape."To learn more about Edward Quinn , follow him on Instagram More about Edward Quinn, Actor, one day at a time, the oval, Dream Loud Edward Quinn Actor one day at a time the oval Dream Loud