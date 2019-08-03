Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCatching up with Dan Romano: Long Island radio host, new venture Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On August 3, Long Island radio host Dan Romano sat down and chatted with Digital Journal about his latest venture in radio.
Romano announced that he has amicably parted ways with Governor's Radio, and he is looking to bring his popular radio show, "The Dan Romano Show" to a brand new location.
Romano's show was the highest-rated "Rated R" show that the radio station had, and he interviewed many special guests on his show, including other distinguished comedians and even this journalist (fortunately, for this journalist, he kept our interview segment clean and PG). Romano wishes everybody at Governor's Radio the best as he pursues his next opportunity.
He co-hosted his top-rated radio show with such comedians as Billy Geyer and Michele McDonald ("The Bohemian Beauty Queen").
"As of now, 'The Dan Romano Show' will be on hold until I decide my next move," Romano said, prior to expressing his gratitude to everybody for their loyalty and support.
Romano recently also made a cameo in Sammi Rae Murciano and Los Vegas' music video for "Escapate."
More about dan romano, Long island, Radio, Host
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid talks New York Breakers and ISL Special
Bitcoin recovers to more than $10,800
Oilpatch alarmed over Enbridge Mainline contract requirements
Concerns expressed about the design of Musk's new CES monorail
Catching up with Dan Romano: Long Island radio host, new venture Special
French police clash with protesters marking death of festival-goer
French police fire teargas, water cannon at protest over dead festival-goer
Electric scooters are not as 'green' as you might think
Whales die in new mysterious Iceland stranding
Three suspects in custody after Texas shopping center shooting