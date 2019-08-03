Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On August 3, Long Island radio host Dan Romano sat down and chatted with Digital Journal about his latest venture in radio. Romano's show was the highest-rated "Rated R" show that the radio station had, and he interviewed many special guests on his show, including other distinguished comedians and even this journalist (fortunately, for this journalist, he kept our interview segment clean and PG). He co-hosted his top-rated radio show with such comedians as Billy Geyer and "As of now, 'The Dan Romano Show' will be on hold until I decide my next move," Romano said, prior to expressing his gratitude to everybody for their loyalty and support. Romano recently also made a cameo in Sammi Rae Murciano and Los Vegas' music video for " Romano announced that he has amicably parted ways with Governor's Radio, and he is looking to bring his popular radio show, "The Dan Romano Show" to a brand new location.Romano's show was the highest-rated "Rated R" show that the radio station had, and he interviewed many special guests on his show, including other distinguished comedians and even this journalist (fortunately, for this journalist, he kept our interview segment clean and PG). Romano wishes everybody at Governor's Radio the best as he pursues his next opportunity.He co-hosted his top-rated radio show with such comedians as Billy Geyer and Michele McDonald ("The Bohemian Beauty Queen")."As of now, 'The Dan Romano Show' will be on hold until I decide my next move," Romano said, prior to expressing his gratitude to everybody for their loyalty and support.Romano recently also made a cameo in Sammi Rae Murciano and Los Vegas' music video for " Escapate ." More about dan romano, Long island, Radio, Host dan romano Long island Radio Host