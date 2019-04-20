On performing at Governor's Comedy Club, Marino said, "The first show was fantastic. I am very honored and proud. This was my first weekend on Governor's in the history of my career and I think after last night, I will be here all the time."
Marino also expressed that he loves The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "I hope to perform there again," he said.
Last May, he was a part of Deana Martin's special event
at the Friars Club in New York, where she was honored with the Trobairitz title. "I've worked with Deana Martin
so many times and I was a part of a lot of the roasts. I was happy to be a part of that," he said.
On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Marino said, "Two of my shows are on Amazon Prime right now. Hopefully, they will keep on making small amounts of pennies. 'Make America Italian Again.' Watch the series."
For young and aspiring comics, he joked, "Stay out of the business. It sucks." "Just go out every night, rehearse and be a good person," he clarified.
