Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCatching up with comedian Mike Marino: Make America Italian Again Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Comedian Mike Marino sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his show at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown.
On performing at Governor's Comedy Club, Marino said, "The first show was fantastic. I am very honored and proud. This was my first weekend on Governor's in the history of my career and I think after last night, I will be here all the time."
Marino also expressed that he loves The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "I hope to perform there again," he said.
Last May, he was a part of Deana Martin's special event at the Friars Club in New York, where she was honored with the Trobairitz title. "I've worked with Deana Martin so many times and I was a part of a lot of the roasts. I was happy to be a part of that," he said.
On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Marino said, "Two of my shows are on Amazon Prime right now. Hopefully, they will keep on making small amounts of pennies. 'Make America Italian Again.' Watch the series."
For young and aspiring comics, he joked, "Stay out of the business. It sucks." "Just go out every night, rehearse and be a good person," he clarified.
To learn more about Mike Marino, check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Mike Marino's set at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown.
More about mike marino, Comedian, Deana Martin
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Netflix sees big expansion of user base
Data mining reveals clues behind California earthquakes
Adam Lambert to mentor 'American Idol' contestants for Queen week
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a high
As comedian eyes presidency, Ukraine braces for uncertain future
IS hits Syria army with deadliest attacks since 'caliphate': monitor
Unidentified gunmen kill 13 at Mexican party
Jihadist kills almost 50 regime fighters across Syria
Google and Amazon to work together on video content access
Study: Secret of a stable society is beer