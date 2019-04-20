Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Comedian Mike Marino sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his show at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. Marino also expressed that he loves The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "I hope to perform there again," he said. Last May, he was a part of On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Marino said, "Two of my shows are on Amazon Prime right now. Hopefully, they will keep on making small amounts of pennies. 'Make America Italian Again.' Watch the series." For young and aspiring comics, he joked, "Stay out of the business. It sucks." "Just go out every night, rehearse and be a good person," he clarified. To learn more about Mike Marino, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed On performing at Governor's Comedy Club, Marino said, "The first show was fantastic. I am very honored and proud. This was my first weekend on Governor's in the history of my career and I think after last night, I will be here all the time."Marino also expressed that he loves The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "I hope to perform there again," he said.Last May, he was a part of Deana Martin's special event at the Friars Club in New York, where she was honored with the Trobairitz title. "I've worked with Deana Martin so many times and I was a part of a lot of the roasts. I was happy to be a part of that," he said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Marino said, "Two of my shows are on Amazon Prime right now. Hopefully, they will keep on making small amounts of pennies. 'Make America Italian Again.' Watch the series."For young and aspiring comics, he joked, "Stay out of the business. It sucks." "Just go out every night, rehearse and be a good person," he clarified.To learn more about Mike Marino, check out his official website : Digital Journal reviewed Mike Marino's set at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. More about mike marino, Comedian, Deana Martin mike marino Comedian Deana Martin