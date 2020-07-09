Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Chris Van Etten (Chet Driscoll on "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this quarantine, he revealed that he took on welding. "It is easy to get into but to learn the really specific techniques is a little bit more difficult. I am going to try to progress that with an instructor in the future," he said. View this post on Instagram Makin' my way #warfightermade A post shared by Chris Van Etten (@chrisvanetten_official) on Jun 17, 2020 at 11:53am PDT He shared that he is enjoying his brand new motorcycle. "The motorcycle was painted great. There are so many intricate things in the paint. I just actually got done with a 2,000-mile ride. We went to Colorado for a celebration in memory of my mother," he said. 68 Whiskey was a special project to Van Etten since he is a United States Marine Corps vet and a double amputee. Chris Van Etten in '68 Whiskey' on the Paramount Network Paramount Network Van Etten opened up about his powerhouse performance in Ironically enough, he has the same name and last name as one of the writers on General Hospital and noted that on social media people confuse him for the writer all the time. "Even in the bio section of my Twitter page, I explain that I am not the writer. People don't read it I guess," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Being a dad and a rider." "It's all about raising the little man and riding motorcycles right now," he said. He offered the following inspiring words for people during this pandemic: "Look after one another as a human race on all fronts. Honestly, that's what you can break it down to, especially since you can easily get lost in the confusion," he said. Van Etten defined the word success as "making sure that I am a good father." For his fans, Van Etten said, "Thanks for watching, and thanks for the support. It means a lot." To learn more about actor Chris Van Etten, follow him on "We have been doing pretty good during quarantine," he said. "I am taking the time to be a dad and to be a husband. My baby, Milo, will be two years old in August."During this quarantine, he revealed that he took on welding. "It is easy to get into but to learn the really specific techniques is a little bit more difficult. I am going to try to progress that with an instructor in the future," he said.He shared that he is enjoying his brand new motorcycle. "The motorcycle was painted great. There are so many intricate things in the paint. I just actually got done with a 2,000-mile ride. We went to Colorado for a celebration in memory of my mother," he said.68 Whiskey was a special project to Van Etten since he is a United States Marine Corps vet and a double amputee.Van Etten opened up about his powerhouse performance in 68 Whiskey , which deals with a group of Army medics that are stationed in Afghanistan on a base that is known as "The Orphanage." "68 Whiskey was a great experience overall because it was a lot different than General Hospital. It was a nice change of pace and a good experience. I was almost accustomed to playing this role," he said, prior to acknowledging that he loved the ending of his episode. "That was easily my favorite part," he said with a chuckle about the ending.Ironically enough, he has the same name and last name as one of the writers on General Hospital and noted that on social media people confuse him for the writer all the time. "Even in the bio section of my Twitter page, I explain that I am not the writer. People don't read it I guess," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Being a dad and a rider." "It's all about raising the little man and riding motorcycles right now," he said.He offered the following inspiring words for people during this pandemic: "Look after one another as a human race on all fronts. Honestly, that's what you can break it down to, especially since you can easily get lost in the confusion," he said.Van Etten defined the word success as "making sure that I am a good father."For his fans, Van Etten said, "Thanks for watching, and thanks for the support. It means a lot."To learn more about actor Chris Van Etten, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Chris Van Etten, Actor, General hospital, 68 Whiskey Chris Van Etten Actor General hospital 68 Whiskey