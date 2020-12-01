Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor and TV host Cameron Mathison ("Home & Family") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, wellness journey, and plans for 2021, which include building @AllHealth360. Mathison just celebrated his one year anniversary of being free from renal cancer. "It is really special. It seems like forever ago, and like yesterday at the same time. I can't forget the fear and the scare and what that meant to me," he said. "Also, I used this experience to benefit others. It has been an amazing year. Sometimes, I have to pinch myself, sometimes it doesn't even feel real that I went through it." He praised his Home & Family co-host Debbie Matenopoulos Paul Archuleta Mathison also complimented lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian and his twin brother, Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian. "They are incredible people, and they are wonderful brothers," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Getting There..." "Getting there in many ways such as continuing to develop inner qualities as a person but also my outer circumstances in my professional life and in my family life," he elaborated. During the quarantine, he shared that he has been helping out more in the kitchen, as well as practicing the guitar more. "Also, I worked on my pull-ups, which is a new skill for me," he said. He is proud of His plans for the future are to help @AllHealth360 grow. "I want to get it into a platform that gets it out more," he said. "I also want to continue the great things that we are doing with Home & Family, it's my favorite job that I've ever had in my whole life and I would love to do another movie for Hallmark in 2021. That's my goal." Instagram Mathison (@allhealth360) Recently, he was privileged to be a part of a virtual fan event for This past summer, Mathison was featured in "The Donna Drake Show," which has the motto to "Live It Up," for a special Father's Day segment. "It is nice to do things and promote things that are so authentic and in line with how I want to live my life. That was a fun opportunity to encourage other dads out there to be hands-on. It was awesome," he said. When asked which track and field event he would do, if he were given the opportunity, he responded, "I would sprint the 100 meters and the 200 meters, and I would probably do the triple jump." Regarding his definition of the word success, Mathison said, "to be peaceful and joyful with my family, to be benefiting others and have a positive impact on people around me. That's what I get to do every day on Home & Family, and what I try to do in my everyday life, it's pretty cool." For his dedicated fans and supporters, he said, "It's very extraordinary when you are in a position to have people root for you and help you through difficult times. It's the greatest thing in the world. Everything I have is because of supporters, followers, and fans over the years. I still do Cameos for All My Children fans. It has been an incredible ride, and it's all because of the fans." To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Cameron Mathison of 'Home & Family' Courtesy of Hallmark Channel He shared that Thanksgiving with his family was "super-nice" and that he had a good time with his family. "It went really well," he admitted.Mathison just celebrated his one year anniversary of being free from renal cancer. "It is really special. It seems like forever ago, and like yesterday at the same time. I can't forget the fear and the scare and what that meant to me," he said. "Also, I used this experience to benefit others. It has been an amazing year. Sometimes, I have to pinch myself, sometimes it doesn't even feel real that I went through it."He praised his Home & Family co-host Debbie Matenopoulos . "Debbie is literally one of the best people in the whole world," he said. "I love her so much, she is like family to me."Mathison also complimented lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian and his twin brother, Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian. "They are incredible people, and they are wonderful brothers," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Getting There..." "Getting there in many ways such as continuing to develop inner qualities as a person but also my outer circumstances in my professional life and in my family life," he elaborated.During the quarantine, he shared that he has been helping out more in the kitchen, as well as practicing the guitar more. "Also, I worked on my pull-ups, which is a new skill for me," he said.He is proud of @AllHealth360 , which he described as a real "passion project." "I am really enjoying that," he said. "I wish I had a little more time to dedicate towards it. I love posting and adding to it, it has been a real blessing in many ways. It encourages people to keep active and to keep moving."His plans for the future are to help @AllHealth360 grow. "I want to get it into a platform that gets it out more," he said. "I also want to continue the great things that we are doing with Home & Family, it's my favorite job that I've ever had in my whole life and I would love to do another movie for Hallmark in 2021. That's my goal."Recently, he was privileged to be a part of a virtual fan event for Cedars CanSupport , a Canadian charity, which helps cancer patients and their families. "I was honored to be asked," he said.This past summer, Mathison was featured in "The Donna Drake Show," which has the motto to "Live It Up," for a special Father's Day segment. "It is nice to do things and promote things that are so authentic and in line with how I want to live my life. That was a fun opportunity to encourage other dads out there to be hands-on. It was awesome," he said.When asked which track and field event he would do, if he were given the opportunity, he responded, "I would sprint the 100 meters and the 200 meters, and I would probably do the triple jump."Regarding his definition of the word success, Mathison said, "to be peaceful and joyful with my family, to be benefiting others and have a positive impact on people around me. That's what I get to do every day on Home & Family, and what I try to do in my everyday life, it's pretty cool."For his dedicated fans and supporters, he said, "It's very extraordinary when you are in a position to have people root for you and help you through difficult times. It's the greatest thing in the world. Everything I have is because of supporters, followers, and fans over the years. I still do Cameos for All My Children fans. It has been an incredible ride, and it's all because of the fans."To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter , and watch him on weekdays on Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel More about Cameron Mathison, TV, Host, Actor, Home & Family Cameron Mathison TV Host Actor Home amp Family