"This year, I'm focused on getting my TV series, Free
, produced and ready for audiences to experience," he said. "Free
tackles the horrifying world of sex trafficking the United States."
On life during quarantine, he said, "My wife and I have been spending a lot more time together during this time, so we're very grateful for the opportunity to spend quality time together."
He acknowledged that he does see a silver lining in this pandemic. "I have gotten to spend more time with my family and realize what's important in life. It really did put things into perspective," he said.
Emmy-nominated actor and photographer Bret Green
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
When asked about his artistic and creative inspirations, he said, "I like to tell true stories and shed light on subjects that need to be addressed. There are plenty of people in this world who are marginalized and I want to help bring attention to it."
Green also shared some new developments with his photography. "I've been shooting a lot lately, which is great because I took about a three-month break due to COVID. I'm working with a few brands exclusively as a product photographer and I've really been enjoying it," he said.
Emmy-nominated actor Bret Green
Bjoern Kommerell
On his new skills that he developed during quarantine, he responded, "I decided to get my wife involved in film and commercials and she's been killing it. We just shot a commercial for Dr. Pepper together, which was one of the coolest experiences in my life."
He shared that he would give the following advice to his 18-year-old self: "Life is an experience that is meant to be experienced."
Green had nothing but the kindest remarks about acclaimed photographer Bjoern Kommerell
. "I've worked with Bjoern twice now and every time I do I am always so inspired. He's a great artist and definitely one of my favorite photographers. He's a crazy man, but in the best way," he said.
He subsequently prasied Bjoern's self-tapes. "His self-tapes are so cool because they really look like they could be in a movie. The lighting is incredible and the energy is on point as well," he said.
Green offered the following inspiring words for fans during the pandemic: "Life doesn't stop for anything. Proceed with caution, but also live your life because you don't know how much longer you've got here."
"I appreciate anyone who considers themselves a fan or supporter. There's too much hate out there these days so anyone who can show love to me will always get love back," he said effusively to his fans and supporters.
Emmy-nominated actor Bret Green
Bjoern Kommerell