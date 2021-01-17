Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment On January 17, actors Brandon Beemer and Eric Martsolf participated in a Zoom fan event and cocktail, which was hosted by Star Image Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop. The proceeds will go towards the nonprofit organization Brandon Beemer Bjoern Kommerell "I am definitely a better actor at this stage of my life," Beemer said. "I think life experience certainly plays a big role, and I also think that there is confidence, and believing in yourself, that comes with experience. You don't always need to control everything, you can trust that your natural instincts will take over and you will just get it." "Time, experience, and confidence have really played a role in my growth as an actor," Beemer added. Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf Brad Everett Young When asked if he is a better actor at this stage of his life, Martsolf responded, "That's a good question. I do feel like I picked up some bad habits being in soap operas a little too long just because I am just used to the material. It's almost like riding a bike. I feel myself getting on a bike and going for a ride." "As a person, I have more to draw from now, especially after going through life," Martsolf said. "In my Passions days, I had a son on the show but in real life, I didn't know what it was like to have a son. The more life experience you go through, it helps your arsenal as an actor. In that sense, I feel like I am a better actor now than I was back in the day." Actor Eric Martsolf Brad Everett Young To learn more about Star Image Entertainment, visit its For more information on Eric Martsolf, follow him on To learn more about Brandon Beemer, follow him on Brandon Beemer Brad Everett Young Martsolf plays Brady Black and Beemer plays Shawn Brady in the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. Both actors joined an intimate group of fans for a Question & Answer (Q&A) session and a virtual cocktail.The proceeds will go towards the nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport for cancer patients and their families."I am definitely a better actor at this stage of my life," Beemer said. "I think life experience certainly plays a big role, and I also think that there is confidence, and believing in yourself, that comes with experience. You don't always need to control everything, you can trust that your natural instincts will take over and you will just get it.""Time, experience, and confidence have really played a role in my growth as an actor," Beemer added.When asked if he is a better actor at this stage of his life, Martsolf responded, "That's a good question. I do feel like I picked up some bad habits being in soap operas a little too long just because I am just used to the material. It's almost like riding a bike. I feel myself getting on a bike and going for a ride.""As a person, I have more to draw from now, especially after going through life," Martsolf said. "In my Passions days, I had a son on the show but in real life, I didn't know what it was like to have a son. The more life experience you go through, it helps your arsenal as an actor. In that sense, I feel like I am a better actor now than I was back in the day."To learn more about Star Image Entertainment, visit its official Facebook page For more information on Eric Martsolf, follow him on Instagram and Twitter To learn more about Brandon Beemer, follow him on Instagram and Twitter More about Brandon Beemer, Eric Martsolf, Actor, days of our lives Brandon Beemer Eric Martsolf Actor days of our lives