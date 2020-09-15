Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the quarantine, he shared that he has been playing guitar as usual. "I got really busy studying classic films from the '50s, to Marlon Brando to modern day. I've gotten really fascinated by older movies, where there was a lot of dialogue-driven stories. In that regard, I have been improving my storytelling skills hopefully," he said. Maura West and Marcus Coloma in 'General Hospital' ABC, Valerie Durant In the hit daytime drama General Hospital, he praised his luminous acting partners Maura West and Rebecca Herbst. "I love working with Maura West. Soap operas are so dialogue-driven and she is so skilled and talented at creating a dynamic and exciting scene. She is very believable and natural. She has a great sense of humor and I am so glad to be working with her. She's a legend in her own right," he said. "Rebecca is great and I love working with her too. She has an amazing ability to be endearing and charming, which is really a skill. All the actors on the show are so good and so different and I learn something from each of them," he added. Marcus Coloma and Rebecca Herbst as Nikolas and Elizabeth in 'General Hospital' Photo Courtesy of ABC For him, it was also "great" experience to work with Nicolas Bechtel, who has played his onscreen son Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital. "Nicolas is such an impressive guy. He has been working so long, it was so much fun t o work with him," Coloma said. On October 4, Coloma is excited to be participating in a Zoom fan event with Maura West, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. "I am very excited for that," he said. "One of the biggest bummers with Coronavirus was that I was unable to travel around the United States to meet the fans. The fans events are so much fun: you get to talk to people and you get to have that face-to-face connection." To learn more about this GH Fantasy virtual event starring Marcus Coloma and Maura West, Actor Diego Tinoco in 'On My Block' Emily Jane Furney He spoke highly about On My Block star Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Soul searching." Coloma defined the word success as "delivering believable and compelling performances that inspire people to talk about them." "I really want to entertain audiences and I really want them to walk away being moved and talking about them to their friends or people," he explained. For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thanks so much, I really appreciate it. Without the supporters, the show just doesn't exist. I can't emphasize how much I appreciate the viewers. The show seems to be growing its number of viewers all the time." To learn more about actor Marcus Coloma, follow him on Marcus Coloma on 'General Hospital' ABC, Craig Sjodin "Quarantine has had its ups and downs," he admitted. "Work has helped me stay sane, as well as exercise. These things have made me feel a lot better."During the quarantine, he shared that he has been playing guitar as usual. "I got really busy studying classic films from the '50s, to Marlon Brando to modern day. I've gotten really fascinated by older movies, where there was a lot of dialogue-driven stories. In that regard, I have been improving my storytelling skills hopefully," he said.In the hit daytime drama General Hospital, he praised his luminous acting partners Maura West and Rebecca Herbst. "I love working with Maura West. Soap operas are so dialogue-driven and she is so skilled and talented at creating a dynamic and exciting scene. She is very believable and natural. She has a great sense of humor and I am so glad to be working with her. She's a legend in her own right," he said."Rebecca is great and I love working with her too. She has an amazing ability to be endearing and charming, which is really a skill. All the actors on the show are so good and so different and I learn something from each of them," he added.For him, it was also "great" experience to work with Nicolas Bechtel, who has played his onscreen son Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital. "Nicolas is such an impressive guy. He has been working so long, it was so much fun t o work with him," Coloma said.On October 4, Coloma is excited to be participating in a Zoom fan event with Maura West, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. "I am very excited for that," he said. "One of the biggest bummers with Coronavirus was that I was unable to travel around the United States to meet the fans. The fans events are so much fun: you get to talk to people and you get to have that face-to-face connection."To learn more about this GH Fantasy virtual event starring Marcus Coloma and Maura West, click here He spoke highly about On My Block star Diego Tinoco . "I would love to work with Diego in the future. He is so great and so sweet. Diego is a genuinely good person and he has such a good work ethic," he admitted.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Soul searching."Coloma defined the word success as "delivering believable and compelling performances that inspire people to talk about them." "I really want to entertain audiences and I really want them to walk away being moved and talking about them to their friends or people," he explained.For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thanks so much, I really appreciate it. Without the supporters, the show just doesn't exist. I can't emphasize how much I appreciate the viewers. The show seems to be growing its number of viewers all the time."To learn more about actor Marcus Coloma, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Marcus Coloma, General hospital, Actor, Nikolas Cassadine Marcus Coloma General hospital Actor Nikolas Cassadine