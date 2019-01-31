Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Cat Dunn chatted with this journalist about Epic Escape Rooms on Long Island, as well as their two "Best of Long Island" wins for "Best Escape Room" and "Best Interactive Game Center." In addition, she noted that they were even more thrilled to discover that they won a second category, "Best Interactive Game Center." "Being the newest escape room on Long Island, this is truly a wonderful recognition that we could not have accomplished without the support of our loyal customers and the hard work and dedication of our Epic Team," she said. "Epic has come so far in the last 18 months since we opened our doors," she said. "We have expanded three times, have tripled in size and opened a second location in Brooklyn. We are feeling extremely grateful for this wonderful honor. Long Island, we love you too," she said, graciously. On their future plans, Dunn said, "Our future plans on Long Island include the building of a sixth escape room, remodeling of our private party room and probably opening up additional locations real soon. We are also building a third escape room in Brooklyn. In addition, we also have a few other surprises that may be coming to fruition this year. More details will be announced as things develop." "What makes Epic Escape Rooms unique are a few very important factors," she said. "We provide challenging escape room experiences that are difficult but fair. In addition, we tailor difficulty based on how each individual team is doing in our room, based on age and group size," she explained. Dunn concluded, "Epic is family-owned and operated. Once you enter our escape rooms, you become Epic family. Epic strives to provide the very best escape room experience whether you are doing your first escape room or your 100th. The Epic Team prides themselves in assuring all players have a fabulous and memorable time. As many clients have stated, it is 'the best 60 minutes of your life'." In other Epic Escape Rooms news, For more information on Epic Escape Rooms on Long Island, check out their Most recently, Epic Escape Rooms won two "Best of Long Island" accolades, which include "Best Escape Room" and "Best Interactive Game Center." "When we were notified that we won the 2019 'Best of Long Island' contest for best escape room we felt honored, blessed and ecstatic," she said.In addition, she noted that they were even more thrilled to discover that they won a second category, "Best Interactive Game Center." "Being the newest escape room on Long Island, this is truly a wonderful recognition that we could not have accomplished without the support of our loyal customers and the hard work and dedication of our Epic Team," she said."Epic has come so far in the last 18 months since we opened our doors," she said. "We have expanded three times, have tripled in size and opened a second location in Brooklyn. We are feeling extremely grateful for this wonderful honor. Long Island, we love you too," she said, graciously.On their future plans, Dunn said, "Our future plans on Long Island include the building of a sixth escape room, remodeling of our private party room and probably opening up additional locations real soon. We are also building a third escape room in Brooklyn. In addition, we also have a few other surprises that may be coming to fruition this year. More details will be announced as things develop.""What makes Epic Escape Rooms unique are a few very important factors," she said. "We provide challenging escape room experiences that are difficult but fair. In addition, we tailor difficulty based on how each individual team is doing in our room, based on age and group size," she explained.Dunn concluded, "Epic is family-owned and operated. Once you enter our escape rooms, you become Epic family. Epic strives to provide the very best escape room experience whether you are doing your first escape room or your 100th. The Epic Team prides themselves in assuring all players have a fabulous and memorable time. As many clients have stated, it is 'the best 60 minutes of your life'."In other Epic Escape Rooms news, Digital Journal chatted with Efren Santana back in October of 2018.For more information on Epic Escape Rooms on Long Island, check out their official website More about Epic, Escape Rooms, Long island, best of long island Epic Escape Rooms Long island best of long island