Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Casey Moss ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Last Champion" and being an artist in the digital age. "The Last Champion is a great story about family and redemption. Something I think we need a little more of in our current climate. So if you want to watch a heartwarming, uplifting film, check it out," he said. On being an actor and artist in the digital age, he said, "I think it’s an exciting time. There is plenty of work to be had out there and there is plenty of material to be created. The more avenues available for sharing content, the better in my opinion." Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I’ll be honest, motivation can really come and go but what always brings me back is the endless potential there is in sharing stories, whether it’s your story or being a part of someone else’s. You never know what’s around the corner. The journey is very much enticing." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "go or it." "The reward to me has always been greater than the risk. Although I often have to remind myself of this," he said with a sweet laugh. Casey Moss Brad Everett Young In 2018, he scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for his portrayal of JJ Deveraux in Days of Our Lives. The feelings were interesting with the Emmy nomination, granted I was grateful for the nod and recognition from my peers. But given the subject matter of why I was nominated, it was difficult to celebrate. "The suicide episode was really heavy," he admitted. "And the experience I had talking to people online while the episode was airing, is something I will never forget. There are a lot of people out there struggling and to celebrate a portrayal of that struggle didn’t sit right with me. But the impact of that episode, with how many people it touched, with all of the love and care that went into it, was the reward for me," he explained. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on Days of Our Lives, he said, "It's pretty straightforward, prep hard and do it. You can't think about it." Casey Moss Brad Everett Young Moss had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with photographer Brad Everett Young and his This past winter, he was a part of a On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Unknown with Room to Grow." Casey Moss Brad Everett Young Moss defined the word success as follows: "Success, to me, means a healthy you and a healthy family." "Everything else is just extra," he said. 