Emmy-nominated actor Casey Moss is exiting the popular NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Moss has played the role of JJ Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, and he will be exiting the soap opera during its February sweeps.
He began the role of JJ Deveraux back in the summer of 2013. JJ is the son of Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). His character had an affair with an older woman, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).
Lately, JJ suffered major heartache on the show (the death of his girlfriend, nurse Haley Chen) and he also faced his addiction, which is material worthy of an Emmy reel.
In 2018, Moss was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in A Drama Series" for his work on Days of Our Lives.
To learn more about actor Casey Moss, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.