Cott is known for his portrayal of Kevin in Riverdale on The CW. He will be hosting this virtual fan event for an intimate group of fans, where a portion of the proceeds of this Zoom fan event will go towards True Colors United To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event, starring Casey Cott, check out the official Spectrum Celebrity Events website For more information on actor Casey Cott, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page