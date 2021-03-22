Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin star in 'Every Breath You Take' film

The upcoming movie "Every Breath You Take" will be released on April 2 via Vertical Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This psychological thriller will be available in select theaters and Premium VOD on Friday, April 2. Every Breath You Take was written by David K. Murray, and it was directed by Vaughn Stein; moreover, it was produced by Richard Barton Lewis, Jean-Charles Levy, Morgan Emmery, and Veronica Ferres.
The all-star cast in Every Breath You Take features such noteworthy actors as Academy Award winner Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin, Golden Globe nominee Michelle Monaghan, Veronica Ferres, and India Eisley.
Every Breath You Take is a scorching psychological thriller, where Oscar winner Casey Affleck plays a psychiatrist, whose female client commits suicide, which results in his career being thrown into jeopardy.
When Affleck's character invites his patient's surviving brother (Sam Claflin) into his house to meet his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart. It will be quite interesting to see how this story will unfold.