Carrington MacDuffie chatted with Digital Journal about her new lyric video for "I See You In My Dream," which she premiered exclusively in Digital Journal.

On her new lyric video, she said, "I am excited about this video. It is successfully reflecting what I was getting at in the song. It's a cosmic firework that my video editor put together, and I am really pleased about it. That song is about communicating in dreamtime with another person's spirit and I feel the visuals of that piece express it well and they are fun to watch, very stimulating to the eye muscles."

"I hope the fans can sit back and absorb 'I See You In My Dream' and the new EP. Let the lyric video enter your psyche through your eyeballs and really enjoy it, and the EP has to be absorbed through the ears. Every drop of my love, desire, passion, interest, intelligence, and money go into all of those songs for anybody that wants to hear them," she added.

She shared that her new EP I'm The One is due on April 24. "It's a five-song EP and 'I See You In My Dream' is one of the tracks on that record. We are starting to send that to college radio, European radio and BBC. Everyone is going to get a crack at that eventually. I am excited that it is manifested as a physical thing in the physical world. The EP is being called indie pop, indie rock, alternative, or Americana, depending on where you are."

On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said, "I love it even though it may be tough for songwriters and musicians. The whole world is digital and going more digital all the time. We have cryptocurrency on the rise, so for music to be digital, you need to get with the program. It's a huge open gateway."

For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "If it is really your passion, and you need to know that, then all you can do is stick with it and remain open to what happens next. Don't worry about what other people say."

She listed singer-songwriter Børns as her dream male duet choice in the music business. "Børns has a beautiful texture to his voice and he can sing above me. I'm an alto, sometimes contralto, so a male vocalist that can sing above me is a dreamy thing," she said.

For more information on Carrington MacDuffie and her music, check out her official website.