Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her "General Hospital" milestone, "Studio City," and "She & Her."

Most recently, she celebrated 500 episodes on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. "Considering that it was supposed to be two days of work, 14 years ago, it was a true success story in my own personal career for me," she said. "I am thrilled that they saw something that they liked and they wanted me to hang around."

She opened up about being a part of She & Her, which was written by Rosie Grace and directed by Nate Hapke. Her performance in it earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. "That was a wonderful script," she said. "We did that four or five years ago, and it was a lot of fun, especially acting opposite Gwen Hillier, since she was one of the two people that brought me in 14 years ago for General Hospital. When things come full circle, it is always so gratifying and rewarding."

"I loved working with Nate Hapke. He needs to understand that everybody he does has to be with me. This man's coattails are long and wide and flapping," she added.

Hennesy described Studio City, where she plays Gloria, as one of the "best things" that she has ever been involved with in her acting career. "It is one of the most spectacular, unique, and special things I have ever done. Sean Kanan is just a marvel and his wife, Michele [Kanan], tops even him. Director Timothy Woodward Jr. is so focused and he knows exactly what he wants, gets it, and moves on. It is such a joy for me to play Gloria, especially opposite Sean," she said.

"Gloria doesn't tolerate any of his character's diva nonsense, she has a show to produce and nothing will get in her way. I don't know if we are going to win every award we should win this year at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, but we should win. I want to see this show reach so many more eyeballs. To me, it's not even about awards, it's about eyeballs for this show. I love Studio City so much," she added.

Five new episodes of the first season of Studio City were released on Amazon Prime Video. Hennesy's acting performance in these latest episodes of the first season was hailed as "sensational."