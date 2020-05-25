Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Carolyn Hennesy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination. The show itself scored a total of eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. "I really love this show so much and I want it to go more places and bigger screens," she said. "The eight nominations are wonderful. I am so in love with this show that I am not surprised. Studio City is charming, profound, and poignant. It has very detailed and subtle acting in it from actors that are normally known from soap operas but they are not known for subtlety. I am grateful and thrilled." Her fellow Studio City co-star and "Supporting Actress" Emmy nominee Hennesy also complimented Sarah Joy Brown for her acting performance in the digital drama series Studio City, and she hopes that in the future, she gets more screentime (and a longer script) to showcase her "glorious" character. In addition to her acting endeavors, Hennesy is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, animal welfarist, as well as an enthusiastic trapeze artist. "The static trapeze is the rig I have at the end of my driveway, and that's a single trapeze. I am doing that every day. I find the trapeze enthralling and liberating," she said. "Our long-time teacher, Richie Gaona retired and shut down his rig because of the lockdown. That was a severe blow. I am still in a state of shock." Studio City is available for streaming on For more information on Emmy award-winning actress Hennesy has been nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Gloria in Studio City on Amazon Prime, which was created by Sean Kanan . "The nomination was really lovely to see. That was really nice," she admitted.The show itself scored a total of eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. "I really love this show so much and I want it to go more places and bigger screens," she said. "The eight nominations are wonderful. I am so in love with this show that I am not surprised. Studio City is charming, profound, and poignant. It has very detailed and subtle acting in it from actors that are normally known from soap operas but they are not known for subtlety. I am grateful and thrilled."Her fellow Studio City co-star and "Supporting Actress" Emmy nominee Patrika Darbo described Hennesy as a "brilliant actress."Hennesy also complimented Sarah Joy Brown for her acting performance in the digital drama series Studio City, and she hopes that in the future, she gets more screentime (and a longer script) to showcase her "glorious" character.In addition to her acting endeavors, Hennesy is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, animal welfarist, as well as an enthusiastic trapeze artist. "The static trapeze is the rig I have at the end of my driveway, and that's a single trapeze. I am doing that every day. I find the trapeze enthralling and liberating," she said. "Our long-time teacher, Richie Gaona retired and shut down his rig because of the lockdown. That was a severe blow. I am still in a state of shock."Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video For more information on Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy , follow her on Twitter and on Instagram More about Carolyn Hennesy, Actress, Studio City, amazon prime Carolyn Hennesy Actress Studio City amazon prime