Hennesy nails every scene she is in as the ruthless soap opera producer Gloria in Studio City
, opposite lead actor Sean Kanan
(who is also the showrunner of this digital drama). Hennesy gives a witty, sassy and spitfire acting performance that is worthy of a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Supporting Actress," along with her co-star Patrika Darbo. Hennesy plays Gloria so well that viewers would love to hate her character.
Studio City
received a favorable review from Digital Journal
, which was described as "captivating." It was directed by Timothy Woodward Jr.
and created by Sean Kanan
and Jason Antognoli, both of which co-wrote the digital series with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
.
Actor Sean Kanan in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
