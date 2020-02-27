Email
Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Carolyn Hennesy is Emmy-worthy in the new hit digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime Video.
Hennesy nails every scene she is in as the ruthless soap opera producer Gloria in Studio City, opposite lead actor Sean Kanan (who is also the showrunner of this digital drama). Hennesy gives a witty, sassy and spitfire acting performance that is worthy of a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Supporting Actress," along with her co-star Patrika Darbo. Hennesy plays Gloria so well that viewers would love to hate her character.
Studio City received a favorable review from Digital Journal, which was described as "captivating." It was directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. and created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, both of which co-wrote the digital series with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Actor Sean Kanan in Studio City
Actor Sean Kanan in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Carolyn Hennesy back in January of 2019.
More about Carolyn Hennesy, Studio City, amazon prime, Digital, Drama
 
