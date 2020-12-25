She just celebrated her 500th career episode on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
as Sonny Corinthos' attorney Diane Miller. For this character, she scored an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" back in 2010.
Earlier this month, she celebrated her 14th anniversary on the hit daytime drama General Hospital
.
This past summer, she also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work as soap opera producer Gloria in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series Studio City
on Amazon Prime Video, which was created by Sean Kanan.
Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
Congratulations are in order for Carolyn Hennesy
on these two milestones.
