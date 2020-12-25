By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy ("General Hospital" and "Studio City") has two major milestones to be proud of. Digital Journal has the scoop. Earlier this month, she celebrated her 14th anniversary on the hit daytime drama General Hospital. This past summer, she also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work as soap opera producer Gloria in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series Studio City on Amazon Prime Video, which was created by Sean Kanan. Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City' Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City' Congratulations are in order for To learn more about Instagram She just celebrated her 500th career episode on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital as Sonny Corinthos' attorney Diane Miller. For this character, she scored an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" back in 2010.Earlier this month, she celebrated her 14th anniversary on the hit daytime drama General Hospital.This past summer, she also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work as soap opera producer Gloria in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series Studio City on Amazon Prime Video, which was created by Sean Kanan.Congratulations are in order for Carolyn Hennesy on these two milestones.To learn more about Carolyn Hennesy , follow her on Instagram and on Twitter Hennesy (@carolynhennesy) More about Carolyn Hennesy, Emmy, General hospital, Actress Carolyn Hennesy Emmy General hospital Actress