article imageCarol Burnett to perform two shows in New York's Tilles Center Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On October 22 and 23, veteran comedian and actress Carol Burnett will be performing two back-to-back shows at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.
This event is titled "Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection," where the audience will be asking questions to the iconic entertainer.
An award-winning actress and best-selling author, Burnett is known for her illustrious career on stage and screen, most notably The Carol Burnett Show, which won multiple Primetime Emmy Award.
In 2016, as Digital Journal reported, Burnett was awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award" by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).
In 2015, Burnett performed at the Kupferberg Center for the Performing Arts at Queens College in Flushing, New York.
When asked by this journalist about the key to longevity in the entertainment business, Burnett said with a sweet laugh, "Keep on truckin'." In addition, the world-renowned living legend defined success simply as being happy in life.
Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/a-and-e/entertainment/carol-burnett-dazzles-at-the-kupferberg-center-at-queens-college/article/432835#ixzz61tEiFUY9
To learn more about her upcoming shows at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, check out the venue's official website.
