Carie Karavas to star in one-hour Crackle stand-up comedy special

article imageCarie Karavas to star in one-hour Crackle stand-up comedy special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed comedian Carie Karavas will be starring in her own TV stand-up special on Crackle, which premieres on Thursday, January 23.
Her one-hour TV special is titled "Men, Flaws, and Menopause," and it was filmed at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon. The streaming service Crackle is owned by Sony and this marks Karavas' streaming debut.
A full-time comic, Karavas performs her comedy sets regularly at such comedy clubs on Long Island as the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, The Brokerage in Bellmore, and McGuire's Comedy Club in Bohemia.
To learn more about distinguished comedian Carie Karavas, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Carie Karavas back in September of 2019.
